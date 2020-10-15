 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   83-year-old Vietnam War veteran collapsed from heat exhaustion while mowing his lawn. Paramedics arrived on the scene and treated him then finished cutting the grass for him. Proving that sometimes the Florida tag is used for good   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

82 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 12:41 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Proof that good people do exist.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
well, he did share his meth with them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And then they charged him $20 000 for the EMT service + $5000 for the lawn
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.