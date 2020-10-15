 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Counton 2)   No, you did not pass the Bar Exam and everyone knows it   (counton2.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Barrister, State Bar of California, Law, Bar association, South Carolina, American Bar Association, Lawyer, dean of South Carolina  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, but those will be the ones suing his ass blind.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
scifiinterfaces.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, but those will be the ones suing his ass blind.


And thanks to the email, they know which of their friends actually know how to do that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell lawsuits....
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's anybody on the planet who should know to get his email blasts vetted before pressing 'send' it's the Dean of a law school who was formerly the head of the American Bar Association.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

recombobulator: If there's anybody on the planet who should know to get his email blasts vetted before pressing 'send' it's the Dean of a law school who was formerly the head of the American Bar Association.


Perhaps he'd been spending too much time in bars.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, man; the CA bar exam took me more than one try. The dean of Stanford law failed last year. Mayor Villaraigosa had to take it four times. Governor Wilson took it six! Why it's well known that the California bar exam...

>click<

South Carolina?! Who cares about that?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

recombobulator: If there's anybody on the planet who should know to get his email blasts vetted before pressing 'send' it's the Dean of a law school who was formerly the head of the American Bar Association.


He's kissing the feet of everybody he wronged, and seems genuinely remorseful for his screw up.

Hard to hate on this guy.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and assume, not having been to law school myself, that the scores weren't actually a surprise to anybody, or at least not to anybody who scored highly.  Competent people can detect incompetent people a mile away.  There's that whiff of bullshiat along with constant name dropping and the inability to name even one thing that they achieved on their own.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Hey, man; the CA bar exam took me more than one try


I'm not a law-talking-guy, but I thought it normally took you guys more than one stab at passing.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Started in August. He'll either look back on this as trial by fire that he survived or the shortest gig he's ever had.
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: recombobulator: If there's anybody on the planet who should know to get his email blasts vetted before pressing 'send' it's the Dean of a law school who was formerly the head of the American Bar Association.

He's kissing the feet of everybody he wronged, and seems genuinely remorseful for his screw up.

Hard to hate on this guy.


and it's the sort of mistake we've all made with work email at some point. Just not as publicly
 
Discordulator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

recombobulator: I'm going to go out on a limb here and assume, not having been to law school myself, that the scores weren't actually a surprise to anybody, or at least not to anybody who scored highly.  Competent people can detect incompetent people a mile away.  There's that whiff of bullshiat along with constant name dropping and the inability to name even one thing that they achieved on their own.


If you pass you're not even supposed to find out your score.

If you fail you are damnatio in memoriae, and stricken from the book of destiny.

Normally. Dean had to go messing it all up, tho...
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Discordulator: recombobulator: I'm going to go out on a limb here and assume, not having been to law school myself, that the scores weren't actually a surprise to anybody, or at least not to anybody who scored highly.  Competent people can detect incompetent people a mile away.  There's that whiff of bullshiat along with constant name dropping and the inability to name even one thing that they achieved on their own.

If you pass you're not even supposed to find out your score.

If you fail you are damnatio in memoriae, and stricken from the book of destiny.

Normally. Dean had to go messing it all up, tho...


Yeah but you all knew who the idiots were.  Chad "always late for class" Olafson was never on your high score pick list.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah that's a farkup, but it seems to me the more serious privacy issue here is why the fark is the bar intentionally revealing supposedly confidential individual bar results and scores to the law school in the first place?
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Yeah that's a farkup, but it seems to me the more serious privacy issue here is why the fark is the bar intentionally revealing supposedly confidential individual bar results and scores to the law school in the first place?


There are bars near law schools. Duh.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.