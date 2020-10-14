 Skip to content
Pirate bugs have arrived. Hide the rum
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lewis said normal bug spray isn't likely to work against the pirate bugs. He says they seem to be attracted to light colors and exposed skin, so the best way to keep them from biting is by wearing long sleeves and dark clothing.

Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as they're punching into your skin with their blunt little beak, it hurts way out of proportion to the size of the insect.

foxtail
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We have them here in Southern MN. They are annoying, but I have only got bit a couple times. They are really pissing a lot of other people off around here though.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As a tick I beg to disagree.
 
smokewon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I feel bad for any homeless people around there.
 
