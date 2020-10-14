 Skip to content
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
jumped atop the male victim and struck him several times while outside a residence in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

Has anyone reviewed the victim's yelps?
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Florida tag get grilled?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Their reviews kind of hinted that this would happen.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The beatings will continue until yelp reviews improve.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Never use your real name anywhere online, especially when reviewing things.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
IT STINKS!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They don't call it Larghetto out here for nothing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Got love how people that want to make money, can't stand being criticized.

F++k'em
 
Toxophil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, all you farkers who think online anonymity is a bad thing, tell me all about how this guy deserved to get jumped on his porch for a couple of bad reviews.

/I mean, they both deserve it for using Yelp, but that's another story.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You call those 2-sentence reviews scathing?  "Not bbq", "wouldn't even feed it to my dog", and "worst customer service" don't even register on the scale of insulting.
 
smokewon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's exactly the kind of service I would expect from any place called "Georgia Boy's (Whatever)"
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: You call those 2-sentence reviews scathing?  "Not bbq", "wouldn't even feed it to my dog", and "worst customer service" don't even register on the scale of insulting.


Not scathing, certainly not witty, but definitely incendiary.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yelp is such a garbage site. The reviews are generally a joke and the company itself is corrupt and manipulative of the business pages.
 
hubris73
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yelp review of yelp.com:

Yelp is a trash site, and if you use it to make decisions, you are a trash person.

Reviewed By: hubris73
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.