 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   New Jersey Man breaks world record .... It won't get him out of New Jersey, however   (upi.com) divider line
3
    More: Misc, Pizza delivery, New Jersey pizza delivery driver, Guinness World Records, Randy DeGregorio, Twin Galaxies, Guinness World Record, cardboard pizza boxes, Manalapan resident  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 9:42 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good for him, I guess.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's boring records like this, and the volume of them, that stopped me from being a fan. I used to have their books as a wee kid; fastest human, highest jump, fastest land-speed record, strongest human (different categories). Now it's "the record of most number of T-shirts worn in 90 seconds".
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
folds 18 pizza boxes

Unfortunately, for New Jersey pizzas.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.