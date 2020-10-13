 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mexico has identified 2 women that received non-consensual surgeries in US government custody. Crimes against humanity   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the people involved should be tried in the Hague.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republican ethics, folks.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: All the people involved should be tried in the Hague.


Straight up.
Find them. Try them. Destroy them.
Biden / Harris - when they win - can't drop the ball on things like this. It's not enough to move past - we need to demand justice for the things that have been done in the last 4 years.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, back in the USA...
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: All the people involved should be tried in the Hague.


Agreed - all the way up the chain of command.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet all the pro life republicans are silent.

Almost as if they don't care about babies and are just using them as political pawns. Just like every other life.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: All the people involved should be tried in the Hague.


Yeah... I can't believe I'm saying this but we actually need the UN to step in on this...

That or Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities, empty them and bring these people to safety. (Bringing their own social workers in tow.)

We need help because at this point, even if the Democrats wanted to do something about this, they are not actually able to. The Republican-legal-coup is already partially in effect.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nazi Germany did that too.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put Miller in prison.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

Mexico identifies two women who may have received non-consensual surgeries


Misleading and hyperbolic headline is misleading and hyperbolic.

/welcome to Fark
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Permabortions.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy

A second woman in Mexico allegedly underwent a gynecological surgery "without her full consent," according to the Ministry, which did not specify the type of surgery.

Great job with the bullshiat headline, subby.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

In a statement released during the weekend, Mexico's Foreign Ministry said one Mexican national received "a surgical intervention" that she did not authorize. The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy,

Subbys headline troll goes to 1000
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: sithon:
That or Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities, empty them and bring these people to safety. (Bringing their own social workers in tow.)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA doesn't make the claim that they were hysterectomies. As a matter of fact, it says the opposite:

The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy, and said she did not receive post-operative care. The woman also did not receive treatment for a hernia, the statement adds.

Reading comprehension, how does it work?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say, our taxpayer dollars paid for those baby stopping operations

A second woman in Mexico allegedly underwent a gynecological surgery "without her full consent," according to the Ministry, which did not specify the type of surgery. The statement says she did not "receive an explanation in Spanish of the medical diagnosis or the nature of the medical procedures that would be performed." The government says it is "verifying" this case.

This is not what I meant when I said "you should look me up when I get to the United States."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy

A second woman in Mexico allegedly underwent a gynecological surgery "without her full consent," according to the Ministry, which did not specify the type of surgery.

Great job with the bullshiat headline, subby.


so you're good with non-consensual surgery then.

we'll just put you under and surgically remove your bridge.
maybe not quite all the way under.

/no trolls on fark
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the Hague order you to under go a peener removal surgery as punishment?  Then put those junks on display in mason jars, mason jar, mason jar, mason jar, mason jar, mason jar, mason jar, baby food jar.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities


It does not sound like you are overly familiar with world military sizes and capabilities.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: Jeebus Saves: The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy

A second woman in Mexico allegedly underwent a gynecological surgery "without her full consent," according to the Ministry, which did not specify the type of surgery.

Great job with the bullshiat headline, subby.

so you're good with non-consensual surgery then.

we'll just put you under and surgically remove your bridge.
maybe not quite all the way under.

/no trolls on fark


No trolls on fark, except for subby who made up a bullshiat, overly dramatic headline.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All lives matter as long as they are cops and fetuses.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am curious.  If taken to the international courts, and found guilty, are the leaders/doctors who preformed the act charged, or is the nation as a whole charged with something?

/No snark, I am seriously curious
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how quiet the "pro lifers" are about these forced sterilizations.

Of course, by "weird" I mean completely expected as they don't actually give a wet paper bag's worth of dogshiat about lives - just power and hurting strangers. They will SCREAM bloody murder if you tell them this, but their actions belie their words.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: Jeebus Saves: The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy

A second woman in Mexico allegedly underwent a gynecological surgery "without her full consent," according to the Ministry, which did not specify the type of surgery.

Great job with the bullshiat headline, subby.

so you're good with non-consensual surgery then.

we'll just put you under and surgically remove your bridge.
maybe not quite all the way under.

/no trolls on fark


Of course he is.  Those "people" aren't people to him.

Just another Nazi.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've heard in reporting from the detention centers, I am certain the guards obtained signed consent forms from the detainees. They learn quickly to sign when they're told to, or else...
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the headline just get edited to say surgeries instead of hysterectomies?
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, to be fair, the doctor in charge of the ICE dention centers doesn't  understand Spanish (Human Rights, Ethics, the Hippocratic oath ...etc)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccination debate has already established that it's perfectly acceptable for the government to violate your bodily autonomy without your consent as long as the government thinks it has a good enough reason to do so.

Besides, the article directly contradicts the headline, as some have already noted. Par for course here, I know.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual headline: "MAY HAVE"

Meaning they don't know.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: johnny queso: Jeebus Saves: The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy

A second woman in Mexico allegedly underwent a gynecological surgery "without her full consent," according to the Ministry, which did not specify the type of surgery.

Great job with the bullshiat headline, subby.

so you're good with non-consensual surgery then.

we'll just put you under and surgically remove your bridge.
maybe not quite all the way under.

/no trolls on fark

Of course he is.  Those "people" aren't people to him.

Just another Nazi.


Calling attention to someones bullshiat makes you a nazi now?  What a country!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Hoblit: Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities

It does not sound like you are overly familiar with world military sizes and capabilities.


I said 'should' and any surprise attack on one focused target is possible if you can mobilize quick enough and plan well enough to secure it for just a few minutes, less than an hour.

It's not likely, that I realize. Nor the UN getting involved.

We're pretty much on our own as this country circles the drain.

But there SHOULD be help somewhere and we better start thinking about where that may have to come from sooner, rather than later.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Say, our taxpayer dollars paid for those baby stopping operations

A second woman in Mexico allegedly underwent a gynecological surgery "without her full consent," according to the Ministry, which did not specify the type of surgery. The statement says she did not "receive an explanation in Spanish of the medical diagnosis or the nature of the medical procedures that would be performed." The government says it is "verifying" this case.

This is not what I meant when I said "you should look me up when I get to the United States."


Here I thought conservatives were against the government providing healthcare... to immigrants.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Yet all the pro life republicans are silent.


There is no such thing as "pro life" - nobody is unconditionally "pro life".
It's a lie.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Hoblit: sithon:
That or Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities, empty them and bring these people to safety. (Bringing their own social workers in tow.)

[Fark user image 425x298]


I said SHOULD. I'm not implying that anything WOULD get done.

We're on our own as we watch the Republican coup unfold.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: Jeebus Saves: The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy

A second woman in Mexico allegedly underwent a gynecological surgery "without her full consent," according to the Ministry, which did not specify the type of surgery.

Great job with the bullshiat headline, subby.

so you're good with non-consensual surgery then.


In some cases, yes we are.  If a patient is in need of emergency surgery to save life or limb, they are not capable of giving informed consent themselves (because e.g.unconscious), and the next-of-kin or other legal representative cannot be found, they will proceed to surgery without the patient's explicit consent.

I'm not saying that's what happened in this case, but it might be.  This article is shiattier than usual, so it's impossible to tell.

Would you prefer that patients are simply left to die, without lifesaving procedures, because they are unable to sign a consent form?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Hoblit: sithon:
That or Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities, empty them and bring these people to safety. (Bringing their own social workers in tow.)

[Fark user image 425x298]


Also, I funnied that. :)
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, there are two possible incidents, one of which isn't even about a hysterectomy as per the article, and both are most likely attributable to translation difficulties.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities, empty them and bring these people to safety.


How about the Mexican Army doesn't need to do this and we'll send 100% of people crossing the border back to them? That would be a great arrangement. Make it happen.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: any surprise attack on one focused target is possible if you can mobilize quick enough and plan well enough to secure it for just a few minutes, less than an hour.


Again, I must conclude that you are not a graduate of any of our nations military service academies.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline got fixed.  This should be fun.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: jim32rr: Hoblit: sithon:
That or Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities, empty them and bring these people to safety. (Bringing their own social workers in tow.)

[Fark user image 425x298]

I said SHOULD. I'm not implying that anything WOULD get done.

We're on our own as we watch the Republican coup unfold.


Mexico does not care ....
https://abcnews.go.com/International/​w​ireStory/mexican-migrants-send-home-36​-billion-remittances-rise-68750815
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: So, there are two possible incidents, one of which isn't even about a hysterectomy as per the article, and both are most likely attributable to translation difficulties.


Yep, just the same as "They're forced to drink water from the toilet!' controversy that turned out to be potable water connected to a drinking fountain on top of the toilet tank.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: TFA doesn't make the claim that they were hysterectomies. As a matter of fact, it says the opposite:

The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy, and said she did not receive post-operative care. The woman also did not receive treatment for a hernia, the statement adds.

Reading comprehension, how does it work?


Yeah, none of it sounds like there were any surgeries actually done, because they can't find evidence of a surgery.  Like maybe the only had a gyno checkup, and the women never experienced that sort of checkup before and could be really confused.  I imagine language barriers can lead to a lot of crazy misunderstandings.

I don't recall the book, but it was written by a doctor who once lived in South Africa, and traveled the world, practicing medicine before landing in the US.  Along the way, he was in an area where the women would try to get pregnant by white men.  A young woman had asked for an "exam", but actually meant something else.  He performed a professional exam, and could tell she was really confused when he left the room.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Hoblit: Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities

It does not sound like you are overly familiar with world military sizes and capabilities.


Mexico has a history of being a perfect launching point from other countries planning a land invasion. China might just decide that we need a little bit more freedom, and this gives Mexico a reason to agree. Who could've guessed that being assholes to your neighbors brings unintended consequences?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Hoblit: jim32rr: Hoblit: sithon:
That or Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities, empty them and bring these people to safety. (Bringing their own social workers in tow.)

[Fark user image 425x298]

I said SHOULD. I'm not implying that anything WOULD get done.

We're on our own as we watch the Republican coup unfold.

Mexico does not care ....
https://abcnews.go.com/International/w​ireStory/mexican-migrants-send-home-36​-billion-remittances-rise-68750815


Is the word 'should' not working ?

Can you see the word there... "SHOULD"

I'm not talking about what WILL or even what COULD.

SHOULD
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: sithon: All the people involved should be tried in the Hague.

Straight up.
Find them. Try them. Destroy them.
Biden / Harris - when they win - can't drop the ball on things like this. It's not enough to move past - we need to demand justice for the things that have been done in the last 4 years.


I'm voting blue but I doubt a fraction of the crimes committed by Trump & Co. will be prosecuted. Biden will forgo to 'heal' the country.

Meanwhile, I think Trump and a few others will defect before his term is over to avoid prison and hundreds of serious lawsuits. Trump has a luxury golf course in Dubai, and there is no extradition agreement. Plus, he's a super guilty chicken shiat asshole.

But both Iran and Putin will be out to whack him, for different reasons. Plus others, I'm sure. And defection means no more Secret Service.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: johnny queso: Jeebus Saves: The ministry specified that the operation was not a hysterectomy

A second woman in Mexico allegedly underwent a gynecological surgery "without her full consent," according to the Ministry, which did not specify the type of surgery.

Great job with the bullshiat headline, subby.

so you're good with non-consensual surgery then.

we'll just put you under and surgically remove your bridge.
maybe not quite all the way under.

/no trolls on fark

No trolls on fark, except for subby who made up a bullshiat, overly dramatic headline.


Slightly exaggerated.
2 nonconsenual surgeries at least one was gynological in nature.
I get it, you don't want your team painted as nazi scum.
Try goosestepping less
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Hoblit: Mexico should send in enough soldiers to take those facilities

It does not sound like you are overly familiar with world military sizes and capabilities.

Mexico has a history of being a perfect launching point from other countries planning a land invasion. China might just decide that we need a little bit more freedom, and this gives Mexico a reason to agree. Who could've guessed that being assholes to your neighbors brings unintended consequences?


Ah, so Mexico is going to side with China in a surprise invasion, eh?

Sounds like the methamphetamines are really tickling your strategy bone.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Weird how quiet the "pro lifers" are about these forced sterilizations.

Of course, by "weird" I mean completely expected as they don't actually give a wet paper bag's worth of dogshiat about lives - just power and hurting strangers. They will SCREAM bloody murder if you tell them this, but their actions belie their words.


Oh you didn't read T F A
Oh you didn't read T F A
Oh you didn't read T F A
There's no way you can deny
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jakedata: Did the headline just get edited to say surgeries instead of hysterectomies?


Yep.
 
