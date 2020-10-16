 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Caption this wife carrier
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Ed, your dyslexia got the best of you again.  It's NOT 96, dammit!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"We have to stop meeting like this."
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Brayden and Cayden  would soon suggest to Family Fun Day organizers that next year the baked bean eating contest be moved to after the spouse-carrying contest.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Uh sir, you're supposed to carry the wife you have, not the wife you wish you had.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
🎶"Hi ho, hi ho. And, with my wife I go."🎶
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Did you just fart, hon?"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Just Doo-Doo It.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sweetie, your man-bun!"
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow! Ow! Damnit! I told you I would only do this if you took your buttplug out!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babe, you're juuust skinny enough for me to do this without needing painkillers, but seriously, no more Oreos, ok?
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, look! Here comes good ol' Fart Neck.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self:  Bring wood chipper closer next time.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man: When did you get these sneakers, Meghan?
Woman:  Meghan?  My name is Brenda!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Red Zone is for loading and unloading wives only.  There is no wife unloading in the White Zone.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It started as a wart on the back on me neck, it did.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to god honey, it's just a tiny spider!

/ from experience
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and just like that, I found a way to be with Jenny."
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hair does tickle, but there's a lot more to offer on the side you know...
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta go, course three minutes to Wapner, three minutes to Wapner.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you asked if we could do butt-stuff Darek, this is not what I had in mind.
 
BigGoombah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the three-hour marriage ceremony concluded, the traditional 12-mile hike to the ancestral marital bed in the Grand Tetons began./now with voting - gah, discount coffee!!!!
 
Snubnose
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I traded a half of a box of spearmint tic-tac's, a harmonica in the key of c and a Schlitz keyring for her!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I said 'take my wife, please' this isn't what I meant, Bruh.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Look at how cute we are! Aren't we cute!   Tell me we are cute! TELLLL ME! I MUST BE VALIDATED!  TELL ME I'M THE CUTEST!!!!!!
 
dammitbobby [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"You misunderstand. This is not what I meant when I said I wanted your head between my legs."

"No misunderstanding, you need to wash your bits."
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Huh? What smells like a$$?
You smell it too?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
János says he is wearing a weight lifter's belt to show how heavy their love is.
 
