 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Caption this cat being blessed   (cdn.theatlantic.com) divider line
18
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
How can I let them know I'm Mewish?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Seconds later, as the car sped to the hospital, Mary reflected on just how stupid it was not to conduct a full Feline Exorcism before the Cat Blessing
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"I should've bought that boat."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
IT BURNS!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You call that a cat-echism?
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visine gets the red out.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAP

/I'm so sorry
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it weren't for that face shield, your eye would be clawed out.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought waterboarding was banned.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blessius furrius hairballia.....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am cat-olic, so I am feeling blessed.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Father, I'm a pussy cat. I'm self-lubricating. But you wouldn't know that."
 
paswa17
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In Nomine Catris, et Felis, et Spiritpus Sancti.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"And no one ever saw Father Freeman again."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does he not realize I do this myself like 14 times a day?
 
Pinnacle Point [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A Cat-holic intervention
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.