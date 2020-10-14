 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If you put semen in your co-workers water, honey, and smear it on her keyboard, you will go to jail   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should be served semen fritters every morning, until his blood gets replaced with semen, and he has to wear a full body condom wherever he goes.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this headline was calling me "Honey"
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Asshole is a danger to society. Lock his ass up
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can honey go bad?"
"I dunno, why?"
"It tastes like it has a little wang to it."
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But calling a Black man the n-word does NOT create a hostile work environment, right, Amy Covid Barrett?

/s
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevlar51: I thought this headline was calling me "Honey"


Like a loving gramma giving advice.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like I'll have to rearrange the order I complete my bucket list.
 
anfrind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this what incels think flirtatious behavior is?

If so, it's no wonder they're incels.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of the many reasons I chose to work in IT, I make sure your keyboard comes pre-loaded (heh) with my semen.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
img.etimg.comView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even if it was somebody else's semen?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cman: Good. Asshole is a danger to society. Lock his ass up


Fark that. He needs the chair. Waste of taxpayer money letting him take up rent.

Fat neckbeard incel? One little shot to the vein and humanity is a little better off.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
According to the attorney, Millancastro was afraid he might lose a promotion or his job.

Do you believe the best way to avoid discipline in the workplace is to engage in even more egregious behavior? If you answered yes, a career in the legal profession might be right for you!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cut his balls off.
 
PadreMontoya
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Article contains a helpful image of a keyboard.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Workplace relationships are complicated.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He looks about like what you'd expect for a semen-smearer.

/trying not to imagine the smell
 
chozo13
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like my ex brother-in-law.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Couldn't he have just put it into her hair gel, like a normal person?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The woman said Millancastro smeared semen on her keyboard (file image) at work


So shutterstock has file-images of semen-smeared keyboards?  NTTAWWT
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

anfrind: Is this what incels think flirtatious behavior is?

If so, it's no wonder they're incels.


maybe the girl will get a taste for it, and want more.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: cman: Good. Asshole is a danger to society. Lock his ass up

Fark that. He needs the chair. Waste of taxpayer money letting him take up rent.

Fat neckbeard incel? One little shot to the vein and humanity is a little better off.


Username checks out.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This reboot of "you put the lime in the coconut" is much darker than the original.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So did she swallow?
 
