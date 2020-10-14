 Skip to content
 
(KREM Spokane)   Idaho to host first ever swan hunting season. Constables Angel and Butterman look on with interest   (krem.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This was authorized by P.I. Staker.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good, swans are generally even bigger assholes than Geese.  And we know how bad geese are.
 
patowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because who hasn't looked at the graceful beauty of a swan and not wanted to blow it's farking head off?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's Sergeant Angel. Or Angle.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's a complete 180 from North Idaho's usual take on the the whiter race of a species.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why would you kill a swan. What is the challenge, and is the meat any good to begin with? I mean, do you just walk right up to it and shoot it?
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a dumb cruel idea.
 
Iggie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Swans were traditionally the food of royalty.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/histor​y​/fascinating-history-british-thrones-s​wans-180964249/
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Geese are scary enough falling out of the sky. No way I'd want to shoot a swan on the wing unless I had a helmet.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Insert swan song joke here -->

On a serious note: is the swan population that bad?
 
caljar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Why would you kill a swan. What is the challenge, and is the meat any good to begin with? I mean, do you just walk right up to it and shoot it?


Do you have any idea how mother nature works?  Northern Idaho isn't a petting zoo.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

caljar: Mr.Hawk: Why would you kill a swan. What is the challenge, and is the meat any good to begin with? I mean, do you just walk right up to it and shoot it?

Do you have any idea how mother nature works?  Northern Idaho isn't a petting zoo.



It's a shootin' zoo?
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Having relatives in Idaho and met the very fine people on both sides of the WA/ID/UT borders, this is exactly the sort of Real Murican stuff you city people with your "education" and "empathy" and "ethics" just don't get.

The cruelty is the point.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I once had tundra swan out in Utah. It was OK. More like duck than goose.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have zero problems with this.

Wish I could hunt the Canada geese 'round here with a baseball bat.
 
