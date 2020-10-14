 Skip to content
(WOWT Omaha)   Ross and Rachel have moved to Omaha, and still can't keep their eyes to themselves   (wowt.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You have a six foot privacy fence and your kid can still see his dangly bits?

Also if you dont want to see, dont look.

Also also "hey kid, some people are weird and like to be naked. They have the same parts as us. Dont stare and dont make a big deal out of it"

Parenting, how does it work?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll never understand why the naked human body makes some of you Americans cower in fear. Get over it, jfc
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So his neighbors videoed him naked on his own property without his permission?  Interesting notion of morality.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: I'll never understand why the naked human body makes some of you Americans cower in fear. Get over it, jfc


Living in one of the most obese nations, not seeing a great many of my fellow citizens isn't a bad thing.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The neighbor described it as a "perfect view."

You aren't helping your case if your police complaint describes it as a "perfect view."  Perhaps using a different adjective would be a good idea.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I mean he had no clothes on whatsoever. Nobody wants to see it," a woman said.

Apparently your weido kid does judging by the number of times youve caught him looking.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

no1curr: I'll never understand why the naked human body makes some of you Americans cower in fear. Get over it, jfc


Its all part of the general sociological conditioning program set up to make us believe that happiness lies in material wealth which in turn keeps us shackled to shiatty jobs that we hate.
 
OldJames
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guy is on private property. If you can't be naked on your own property, where can you be naked?

I was waiting to read one of the neighbors mentioning if he was aroused or not, the prudes always seem to notice in great detail if and how much someone is aroused.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
These stories seem to never involve a sorority house for overdeveloped girls.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess naked neighbor has the bigger penis, causing "concern".
 
uncoveror
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He is behind a fence. The neighbors are peeping toms.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least in California, this wouldn't qualify as indecent exposure (Based on what we know from the story)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

no1curr: I'll never understand why the naked human body makes some of you Americans cower in fear. Get over it, jfc


Have you SEEN some of us Americans?
*most
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One thing I've always enjoyed about conundrum hot springs is watching "Good Christians" hike 9 hours only to realize they will have to share them with my naked fat ass. The struggle is real, you can see it. Even had some dad scream at me and all the others.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did he have a boner?

/the man, not the kid
 
Luse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

uncoveror: He is behind a fence. The neighbors are peeping toms.


In some states this would run afoul wiretapping laws. Being in his own back yard I'd imagine qualifies as having a reasonable expectation of privacy. Especially with a privacy fence.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Omaha police say a child could have seen

I'm pretty sure "could have" doesn't constitute an offense unless you're setting up bear traps in the middle of town or something.
 
Archy Medes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As every Farker should know it would be easy to get something caught between the slats of that fence.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why does their "privacy fence" have slots in it?
Is it their fence or did the neighbor put it in?

Build another fence.

You never call the cops and the media on your neighbors.
You get someone else to call the cops and the media.

Don't do this.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I paid someone to make that privacy fence, I'd want a refund.

Buy some extra slats and make it a double sided fence.

/Good fences really do make good neighbors.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What's the HOA's position?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: What's the HOA's position?


Doggy
 
Dadburns [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA; "I mean he had no clothes on whatsoever. Nobody wants to see it," a woman said.

Uh, no... somebody somewhere wants to see it. One of the wonderful things about humanity is "Everybody is Somebodies fetish."

/see; rule 34
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The first year I lived in my current house we had an in-ground pool and I swam naked all he time (a lovely thought for those of you who know me IRL). Of course I did it at night and the only people who could see in past the hedges are my elderly neighbors who wouldn't care.
 
6nome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: The first year I lived in my current house we had an in-ground pool and I swam naked all he time (a lovely thought for those of you who know me IRL). Of course I did it at night and the only people who could see in past the hedges are my elderly neighbors who wouldn't care.


Reported.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'Tis no more than what God gave me, ya Puritan pukes!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.