 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlas Obscura)   How can you lose an entire elevator? If it's in Florida, anything is possible   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Hotel, Hotels, Motel, Ambient music, pieces of the Detroit Hotel, Grand Hotel Europe, World War II, original Detroit Hotel  
•       •       •

541 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 7:50 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know I've been in telecom too long when I look at the viability of the infrastructure and would put that oldest top section into service as long as it has good pairs out to the demarc.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You lost another one?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm floored.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See that big wheel? Someone had to turn that to go up.

Someone Black.

Name of George.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stephen Tyler unavailable for comment.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe someone pressed the "Up and out" button.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Would have said tweakers ransacked it for scrap.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So it's going to cost $500,000 to rip this elevator out vs $5,000 to board it up?

"George, grab the drywall!"

That's how subby.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Archie Goodwin: So it's going to cost $500,000 to rip this elevator out vs $5,000 to board it up?

"George, grab the drywall!"

That's how subby.


Came to say this.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.