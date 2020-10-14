 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Bird Flies from Alaska to New Zealand Non-Stop in 11 days. Meanwhile, Subby hates his 11 steps to his Living Room Desk   (theguardian.com) divider line
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it carrying a coconut?
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just really cool. Nature is awesome!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard snippets about this on the radio today, so glad to be able to read the details.  Good job bird.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know exactly how that bird feels.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He failed post race inspection.
 
DorkusThe2nd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds don't have to sleep?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the birds would rather live in New Zealand.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all that water he could've been a surfin' bird. OH WELL A BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD IS THE WORD!!!
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Western Airlines -- The only way to fly
Youtube RfmRKHtzfFs
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Was it carrying a coconut?


How could a bird carry a coconut?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it a god wit or a go dwit?
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: WilderKWight: Was it carrying a coconut?

How could a bird carry a coconut?


I think it's reasonably well established that two European swallows could carry a migrating coconut on a line, and obviously not a stronger African swallow, because they don't migrate.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: WilderKWight: Was it carrying a coconut?

How could a bird carry a coconut?


If you were a king you'd know.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It makes my heart hurt.

That tiny scrap of life, circumventing the goddam GLOBE.
 
