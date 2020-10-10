 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Scientists now believe that the killer whale attacks on yachts off the coast of Spain maybe revenge for injuries they've suffered from similar boat's rudders. Even more disturbingly however, the attacks appear to be orca-strated   (nypost.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup, Attack, Attack!, bizarre attacks, Shark, Killer whales, Great white shark, Alfonso Gomez-Jordana Martin, Spain  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that or whales finally got cable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cetacean, please.
 
Ghost Roach [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they have orca-nized a resistance?
 
Bammer1971
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Destroy the surface dwellers!!!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer whales going after rich people? I'm fine with this.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangely, all the yachts were flying the flag of the Netherlands.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cetacean needed.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Cetacean needed.


It's right there on Hunter Bidens laptop.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good whales!
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Cetacean needed.


You're OK with pilot studies, right? We need to make sure there's no gray area here.

/dammit, I don't have the skill for this
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Killer whales going after rich people? I'm fine with this.


Sailing yachts are like RVs. Two types of people own them, people with no money and people with a shiatton of money. The people with no money live in them, the people with a lot have them for fun on weekends.

So yeah, this is a pretty unfortunate incident that makes life harder for people who are poor as well.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna need a bigger boat
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something 2020. Hur hur.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Killer whales going after rich people? I'm fine with this.


I do feel bad for the crews, though.  They work hard for not much.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: Hassan Ben Sobr: Cetacean needed.

You're OK with pilot studies, right? We need to make sure there's no gray area here.

/dammit, I don't have the skill for this


Right?  Take a bow(head), but don't get a humpback - you won't be able to wear than MInke.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in, dolphins are smart.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd be pissed too if I were kidnaped from the moon.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LOL, Fark never disappoints when it comes to references to what I assumed was an obscure movie.

I saw that movie in the theater when it came out. I was a kid, so it was kinda scary, haven't seen it as an adult, it'd probably be ridiculous to me now.

No idea if "killer" whales actually are vengeful.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God I hope so. I'd love to see a whale uprising start making war on human ships. Then they call their space-whale-friends from Star Trek 4 and we all do a little too much lds.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, the Deep is really pissed about not getting back on the Seven.

He needs a Fresca.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, Fark never disappoints when it comes to references to what I assumed was an obscure movie.

I saw that movie in the theater when it came out. I was a kid, so it was kinda scary, haven't seen it as an adult, it'd probably be ridiculous to me now.

No idea if "killer" whales actually are vengeful.


Why the fark are you putting air quotes around killer?

These badass whales will hold sharks till they pass out then rip the livers out of them and leave them to die
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They go after moose when given the chance. If they figure out that people drive the boats we are in trouble.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Zik-Zak: Hassan Ben Sobr: Cetacean needed.

You're OK with pilot studies, right? We need to make sure there's no gray area here.

/dammit, I don't have the skill for this

Right?  Take a bow(head), but don't get a humpback - you won't be able to wear than MInke.



This incident, though regrettable, was just a fluke.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't believe they got together and did this on porpoise.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: dionysusaur: Zik-Zak: Hassan Ben Sobr: Cetacean needed.

You're OK with pilot studies, right? We need to make sure there's no gray area here.

/dammit, I don't have the skill for this

Right?  Take a bow(head), but don't get a humpback - you won't be able to wear than MInke.


This incident, though regrettable, was just a fluke.


I dunno. Some are saying it was on porpoise.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Orca-strated?
Or castrated?
 
MBZ321
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  Killer whales are not whales, they are dolphins.
Also, they are Orcas.  Not Killer Whales.  In fact, that name is actually short for "Killer of Whales", which is what they do.

They are remarkably smart, and can almost certainly talk to each other.  They are incredible animals.
 
darch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, Fark never disappoints when it comes to references to what I assumed was an obscure movie.

I saw that movie in the theater when it came out. I was a kid, so it was kinda scary, haven't seen it as an adult, it'd probably be ridiculous to me now.

No idea if "killer" whales actually are vengeful.

Why the fark are you putting air quotes around killer?

These badass whales will hold sharks till they pass out then rip the livers out of them and leave them to die


I just found out recently that they do this and I think that it is SO cool and specific. We all think that great whites are the ultimate apex predator but it turns out Shamu is WAY more badass.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MBZ321: [Fark user image 425x238]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But are they doing these manoeuvres in the dark?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This one ACTUALLY talks!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Orcas attack boat off the coast of Spain
Youtube -LXeDSAUefo
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Hassan Ben Sobr: Cetacean needed.

You're OK with pilot studies, right? We need to make sure there's no gray area here.

/dammit, I don't have the skill for this


Yeah, you blue it.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.