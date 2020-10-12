 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Your Central Valley)   Owl takes refuge from wildfire INSIDE helicopter as it makes runs to drop water on the blaze. With whoo are YOU looking at pic   (yourcentralvalley.com) divider line
44
    More: Cool, Breaking news, Sky News, helicopter pilot, MADERA COUNTY, Sky Aviation, FREE mobile app, Apple App Store, owl  
•       •       •

2549 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The owl wasn't available for comment

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think YOUR shift key is BROKEN.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Unobtanium posted this, but I can't not post it:

FTFA:
"The owl wasn't available for comment."
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yourcentralvalley.comView Full Size



WELL KAREN I hope your gender reveal was worth it.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: [yourcentralvalley.com image 850x478]


WELL KAREN I hope your gender reveal was worth it.


Because the door is open behind it, I think the owl is doing the "No ticket," from Indiana Jones
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I know Unobtanium posted this, but I can't not post it:

FTFA:
"The owl wasn't available for comment."


Don't bother. The owl will deny everything.

"So, what do you think of the helicopter pilot saving your home?"
- "Who"
"The pilot."
- "Who"
"The guy pouring water on the fire trying to extinguish it."
- "Who"
"We have a picture of you sitting next to him!"
- "Who"
"The Pilot!"
- "Who"

...and on and on.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owl made like a tree and got out the there
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop gawking at me and fly dammit!"
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is really impressive.  Like to know the flight path taken that allowed the owl to get inside and avoid the Propeller wash.  if the picture wasn't taken I would say the pilot was lying.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Owl Moses went into the Metal Bird Temple in the sky, and he did dwell there for some time. When he emerged, and went back to the Owlites, he spake of many things.

"Behold, I saw a man, and he did have massive ears! And air did move quickly around the Metal Bird Temple, but it did not move within! The Metal Bird Temple is holy! Bird God has given me a message - we must worship Metal Bird Temples as we might the Feather, the Sun and the Holy Roost!"

And the Owlites were sore amazed, and there was much talking and they did not believe. Owl Moses became angry.

"I command Bird God to show his wrath upon all thee!"

And before the Sun did set, the Metal Bird Temple flew over and a great splattering of water did fall from the sky with no warning of rain, no thunder and no lightning. And the Owlites took this as a sign, and they did believe that the Metal Bird Temple was holy, and they did bow down to it.

And they were fruitful and their generations multiplied upon the Earth.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who trained the owl to drop water on the blaze?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey pilot, don't bend over. I've seen that look before.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many trips does it take to get to the center of a wildfire?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True Facts About The Owl
Youtube XeFxdkaFzRA
/Obligatory
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunkTiger: mofa: I know Unobtanium posted this, but I can't not post it:

FTFA:
"The owl wasn't available for comment."

Don't bother. The owl will deny everything.

"So, what do you think of the helicopter pilot saving your home?"
- "Who"
"The pilot."
- "Who"
"The guy pouring water on the fire trying to extinguish it."
- "Who"
"We have a picture of you sitting next to him!"
- "Who"
"The Pilot!"
- "Who"

...and on and on.


"How did you like your helicopter ride?"
"It was a hoot!"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: How many trips does it take to get to the center of a wildfire?


That gave me a hoot.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: That is really impressive.  Like to know the flight path taken that allowed the owl to get inside and avoid the Propeller wash.  if the picture wasn't taken I would say the pilot was lying.


I can only assume directly up from straight below. Nothing else makes sense.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunkTiger: mofa: I know Unobtanium posted this, but I can't not post it:

FTFA:
"The owl wasn't available for comment."

Don't bother. The owl will deny everything.

"So, what do you think of the helicopter pilot saving your home?"
- "Who"
"The pilot."
- "Who"
"The guy pouring water on the fire trying to extinguish it."
- "Who"
"We have a picture of you sitting next to him!"
- "Who"
"The Pilot!"
- "Who"

...and on and on.


I'll break your arm, you say who's on first!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes people will rescue juvenile owls that fall out of a nest or have some other injury that prevents them from returning to the nest. This one might have been someone's rescue/pet that escaped due to the fires and was looking for a hooman to make with the frozen mice for a tasty treat.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: How many trips does it take to get to the center of a wildfire?


This should've been the headline.  Bravo.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owls do this.  Screech owls in particular.  On more than one occasion one has landed less than 10 feet away from me and just stared.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: That is really impressive.  Like to know the flight path taken that allowed the owl to get inside and avoid the Propeller wash.


That is what I was thinking, that stuff is no joke. I'd have to think coming at it from the front as the helicopter is going forward would give it the best chance but really, even that would be no chance at all and yet it still made it.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Science: PunkTiger: mofa: I know Unobtanium posted this, but I can't not post it:

FTFA:
"The owl wasn't available for comment."

Don't bother. The owl will deny everything.

"So, what do you think of the helicopter pilot saving your home?"
- "Who"
"The pilot."
- "Who"
"The guy pouring water on the fire trying to extinguish it."
- "Who"
"We have a picture of you sitting next to him!"
- "Who"
"The Pilot!"
- "Who"

...and on and on.

I'll break your arm, you say who's on first!


What's the name of the band on stage?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: That is really impressive.  Like to know the flight path taken that allowed the owl to get inside and avoid the Propeller wash.  if the picture wasn't taken I would say the pilot was lying.


I am guessing he was already in there and just let his presence be known during flight.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Unheard Of'

i'm sure this sort of thing happens all the time. owls are known to enjoy flying.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Professor Science: PunkTiger: mofa: I know Unobtanium posted this, but I can't not post it:

FTFA:
"The owl wasn't available for comment."

Don't bother. The owl will deny everything.

"So, what do you think of the helicopter pilot saving your home?"
- "Who"
"The pilot."
- "Who"
"The guy pouring water on the fire trying to extinguish it."
- "Who"
"We have a picture of you sitting next to him!"
- "Who"
"The Pilot!"
- "Who"

...and on and on.

I'll break your arm, you say who's on first!

What's the name of the band on stage?


Yes.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

evilsofa: kkinnison: That is really impressive.  Like to know the flight path taken that allowed the owl to get inside and avoid the Propeller wash.  if the picture wasn't taken I would say the pilot was lying.

I can only assume directly up from straight below. Nothing else makes sense.


Maybe a bird of flight has some magic juju which is impressive as hell when needed I suppose, but even a stationary helicopter is producing some brutal prop wash (not a helicopter pilot, might be off on my nomenclature for the stuff that'd go straight down) which makes that not possible in my mind. That said, it happened but I can't say how it happened but that is just what I'm thinking.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: RoyFokker'sGhost: Professor Science: PunkTiger: mofa: I know Unobtanium posted this, but I can't not post it:

FTFA:
"The owl wasn't available for comment."

Don't bother. The owl will deny everything.

"So, what do you think of the helicopter pilot saving your home?"
- "Who"
"The pilot."
- "Who"
"The guy pouring water on the fire trying to extinguish it."
- "Who"
"We have a picture of you sitting next to him!"
- "Who"
"The Pilot!"
- "Who"

...and on and on.

I'll break your arm, you say who's on first!

What's the name of the band on stage?

Yes.


Funny in a Roundabout way...
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I woke up in a SOHO doorway, a policeman knew my name;
he said "You can sleep at home tonight if you can get up and walk away".
I staggered back to the underground, and a BREEZE blew back my hair
I remember throwin' punches around, and preachin' from my chair
So WHO are YOU? (who who, who who)
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We've got the helicopter and the owl rotating."
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

evilsofa: kkinnison: That is really impressive.  Like to know the flight path taken that allowed the owl to get inside and avoid the Propeller wash.  if the picture wasn't taken I would say the pilot was lying.

I can only assume directly up from straight below. Nothing else makes sense.


The bigger question is if it actually survived flying out. I seem to think not sadly.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mrs. Jonathan Brisby?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]
Mrs. Jonathan Brisby?


It was Frisby in the book, did they change it for the movie?
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]
Mrs. Jonathan Brisby?

It was Frisby in the book, did they change it for the movie?


Yes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No really, it was an owl!

/obscure?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x282]

No really, it was an owl!

/obscure?


Not to me. But I'm weird.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just hope there was no rotor related misadventure after disembarkation.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Has anyone claimed the have a relative who died fighting a wildfire and worked at an owl sanctuary has come back and is supervising the work?

No?  Well, good.  Let me tell you about my grandfather Firefightin' William 'Owl Eyes' who was born in 1912 and went crispy.......
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mock26: How many trips does it take to get to the center of a wildfire?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.