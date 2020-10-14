 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ben Sasse (R - eally easy question) "So, Amy Coney-Barrett, can you name the five freedoms protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution?" Amy Coney-Barrett: "Well, um, er, uh"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure she can name the 2nd Amendment freedoms though.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i'm always forgetting right to petition the government.

speaking of, remember the fun and bold experiment of the WH petition website? and how drumpf let it die on the vine?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He must have thought that this was the simplest question.

When she said she was an originalist, she meant it. None of the 1st amendment nonsense
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simple: Life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, stigginit, and MAGA.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excuse me, I'll be in the closet with my shotgun.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's really going balls to the wall with this whole "don't answer any questions at all" strategy.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But...but....but, she is a stable genius with a blank note pad in front of her!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: She's really going balls to the wall with this whole "don't answer any questions at all" strategy.


That's the thing. It doesn't matter to her or the republicans. There's a reason they're asking bullshiat questions and going on long diatribes without asking anything, because they know she's not qualified. But they will do anything for a SCOTUS majority, including sacrificing the WH and possibly Senate. If they can grab SCOTUS by the p***y, they will. If they can control one branch in a lifetime vote, they're gonna take it.

There's no way that I've seen to stop them for this. It's why they're plowing ahead despite the fact that there's probably multiple republicans currently positive for COVID but are refusing tests because they did not want to delay this any further. Not even bringing up the rank hypocrisy compared to 2016.

Best option is either supermajority down the line to impeach/remove, or increase SCOTUS size. Those are only accomplished with voting.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We secretly replaced their intellectually gifted female justice with a mouth breathing airhead female justice, let's see if they can tell the difference."
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forgetting protesting is a right is so on brand.

They've thrown up another drone in the mold of Thomas who will just rubber stamp anything the conservative majority wants.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mass protests occur across America over the last few months and that's the one freedom she can't remember. I'd laugh if it wasn't utterly unsurprising.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking shiat for brains idiot.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's still smarter than Kavanaugh...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is Ben Sasse throwing 'gotcha' questions at Judge Amy?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dumb as a f*cking plank, and willing to obey. Just the way republicans want.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: She's still smarter than Kavanaugh...


She's smarter than Kavanaugh and Thomas put together.  So like double cheeseburger levels of smart going on here.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... did she forget about the right to party?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait... did she forget about the right to party?


You have to fight for that.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: "We secretly replaced their intellectually gifted female justice with a mouth breathing airhead female justice obedient broodmare, let's see if they can tell the difference."


Fixed'ish.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: She's still smarter than "I LIKE BEER!" Fratbro Kegstand McRaperson...


Awfully lo000ow bar.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone asked her today if Trump was allowed to delay the election for any reason.  She refused to answer.

Seriously...  If that is actually possible, we are in some deep farking shiat.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Bootstraps!
2. Suck it, Libs!
3. Lock her up!
4. Original intent!
5. It's OK if you're a Republican.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: He must have thought that this was the simplest question.

When she said she was an originalist, she meant it. None of the 1st amendment nonsense


She's a Pre-Constitutionalist
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she like beer?  Bet she'd be more fun after a couple skis with Judge Kavanaugh, Tom, P.J. Bernie and Squi.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably already asked to speak to the manager.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Why is Ben Sasse throwing 'gotcha' questions at Judge Amy?


If somebody challenges him in a GOP, they should totally accuse him of trying to derail her appointment.  All the MAGAheads would believe it.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good question. It's sad that it won't matter. Sure, she's unqualified and McConnell is going to ram her through to screw over America.
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait... did she forget about the right to party?


The beastie boys fought, and died for that right.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of like, such as, the Iraq?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  Guns, bro!
2.  No mask!
3.  All you can eat salad bar with purchase of steak and potato
4.  Really big American flags
5.  84 month financing available on all F-150s
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point when Obama was President, there were over 150 judges waiting to be appointed, and the GOP in the Senate refused to fill them.

The've helped Trumpolini fill 200 judgeships.

Now Mitch "Biden Rule" McConnell wants RBG's seat filled soonest.

SHALL WE FARKIN' TALK ABOUT COURT PACKING?!
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: She's really going balls to the wall with this whole "don't answer any questions at all" strategy.


The alternative is to admit that she's part of a cult that has been plotting for decades to roll back freedoms in America, especially bodily-autonomy for women.

I'm actually surprised she doesn't speak freely, since this can't be stopped with the Republican party taken over by a cult, and they've already thrown the election by standing with Trump.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fix is in. The Republicans are going to confirm her regardless what she says .
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Someone asked her today if Trump was allowed to delay the election for any reason.  She refused to answer.

Seriously...  If that is actually possible, we are in some deep farking shiat.


Its not legal. But eh who knows, nobody seems willing to enforce the farking law anymore.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just always thought of it as "right to free speech". I didn't realize that there were 5 specific things.

/never took a law class, though
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Dumb as a f*cking plank, and willing to obey. Just the way republicans want.


I love how they are touting her as the most popular professor at Notre Dame Law.

Everyone in this thread knows this about teachers/professors. If you've EVER gone to a school you know the smartest, best teachers in the school are NEVER voted the most popular.

Looking back, we all know that the teachers that served us best were the hardasses, the strict. They farking cared. I don't even remember the names of these so-called "popular" teachers. Why? They were shiatty teachers.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the First Amendment. There are only four. Speech, religion, press and the right to assemble and petition for redress of grievances. There is no express "right to protest" although surely that is implied.

She got the question right.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Farking shiat for brains idiot.


So the ideal Republican/church puppet.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: i'm always forgetting right to petition the government.

speaking of, remember the fun and bold experiment of the WH petition website? and how drumpf let it die on the vine?


Same here. Then again, did she forget the Jesus Clause?

AeAe: The fix is in. The Republicans are going to confirm her regardless what she says .


Even Ric Romano called this when RBG died.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I'm sure she can name the 2nd Amendment freedoms though.


And how Abortion and the ACA aren't in the Constitution.
 
Mahatma Gandalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she got to four, so at least she gets to say she's twice as good as Rick Perry.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person, woman, man, camera, TV.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: "We secretly replaced their intellectually gifted female justice with a mouth breathing airhead female justice, let's see if they can tell the difference."


I'd laugh, but FFS... this timeline sucks.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food, shelter, water, pussy and strange pussy.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: i'm always forgetting right to petition the government.

speaking of, remember the fun and bold experiment of the WH petition website? and how drumpf let it die on the vine?


GRASP

Grievances
Religion  (of and from)
Assembly
Speach
Press
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Food, shelter, water, pussy and strange pussy.


Like a cat from another country?
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tic Tac Dough - 7 (1984)
Youtube 7ehaICuwWV0

Not fair. If she had been on Tic Tac Dough, they would have given her that one.
 
