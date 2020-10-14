 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   The Bikini Waxers, Estheticians, and Barber lobby seem to have a grip on the short and curlies in Beverly Hills, and don't want seasonal competition getting their teeth into it   (ktla.com) divider line
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know about you, but I don't want a barber who uses spray shaving cream.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring Back the Bush
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw another Barber on the lobby!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know I could run around spraying people with shaving cream on Halloween before. Why didn't anyone tell me I could do this??
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A baby fell out of the window...
 
gbv23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In a more typical move, the city also said it will restrict parking on its northeast border adjacent to West Hollywood.

What does this have to do with Halloween?

Because this is what Halloween in West Hollywood looks like:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, the carnival has been officially canceled.  I bet there's still a pretty good crowd out.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I didn't know I could run around spraying people with shaving cream on Halloween before. Why didn't anyone tell me I could do this??


I did it one year when I was 12. It was awesome. Until the real teenagers started driving around and throwing eggs from the sun roof.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
mix97-3.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I didn't know I could run around spraying people with shaving cream on Halloween before. Why didn't anyone tell me I could do this??


Is it because when we were old enough to know about shaving cream we were also old enough to have cash eggs and access to a sunroof?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pubic hair...nature's dental floss.
 
