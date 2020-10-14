|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Tab changes, dirty words, and trying out a new unit
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-10-14 1:40:32 PM (14 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
160 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 2:09 PM (2 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Busy week last week.
Last Friday on TotalFark, we had a great conversation about the SwearJar feature. This coming Friday on TotalFark, I've got more info to share about it, in particular we've got some SwearJar UI questions and I'd like to share where we are on that. Input will be welcomed, and again if you'd like to join the conversation about this and other upcoming Fark features, join TotalFark and we'll see you on Friday!
Monday we completed some tab changes, namely splitting out Geek into Fandom and STEM. So far it's been going great; I especially appreciate the uptick in Fandom submissions. A couple of open questions have popped up around topics that might belong in two tabs, in particular:
· Does car stuff go in STEM or Fandom? Seeing a lot of submissions to Fandom. We can also cross-post to both.
· TotalFarkers have suggested that perhaps wrestling belongs in Fandom and not Sports, however we can cross-post to both.
Coming possibly as soon as tomorrow, we've got a video ad unit we're going to test for 24 hours. Unfortunately, it's one of those box video ads (audio off) that rides down the right-hand side. On the plus side, they may allow us to run best-of clips from the Fark News Livestream content in there so hopefully it's less lame. BareFark and TotalFark subscribers won't see this of course, because no-ads is part of the subscription.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
jonjr215 made a rude comment about Dolly Parton possibly posing for Playboy for her 75th birthday
Circusdog320 figured there's only one reason anyone would wear this ugly, expensive dress
naughtyrev noticed one phenomenon in particular in a colorized video of a snowball fight in 1896 France
TWX helped when someone asked to see the selfies from two university students who fell from a four-story rooftop while taking selfies
mcsiegs shared a story about getting suspended in seventh grade for wearing a tasteless shirt
nitropissering found out where such an old fashioned dress style came from
Optimus Primate thought that one of Eddie Van Halen's theories maybe didn't stand up to scientific scrutiny
brap was willing to wait for Dolly to appear in another magazine
Naido's hopes were crushed
JerseyTim thought a priest's threesome on a church altar sounded familiar
Smart:
Man On A Mission pointed out just one of Billy Porter's gorgeous outfits
brantgoose had a pretty good explanation for why Black men are disproportionately targeted by law enforcement
vicejay shared advice on what you should and shouldn't do if you want to help after a disaster
naughtyrev noticed one phenomenon in particular in a colorized video of a snowball fight in 1896 France
AdmirableSnackbar cited evidence that police were never really like the good guy cop characters from old TV shows
madgonad argued for the actual best album of the '80s
a particular individual gave a lesson in punctuation
GRCooper summed up how a home became covered with purple splotches
mrwknd argued that the IRS is not about to royally screw Prince Harry
CSB Sunday Morning: Tales from the woods
Smart: Salted Metal Honey had a terrifying run-in with a wild beast
Funny (tie): chewd pulled off an impressive feat
Funny (tie): Unobtanium accidentally brought home some souvenirs from a Boy Scout camping trip
Funny: ChrisDe ended up in the Fark park
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: GardenWeasel shared some excellent news
Smart: flucto made two adorable additions to the family and posted an update and another update
Smart: Solty Dog made a suggestion for Fark's upcoming swear jar
Funny: Brawndo had big plans for the swear jar
Smart: Eclectic made a mouth-watering dessert
Politics Funny:
OldRod had questions about Mike Pence's change in plans
bdub77 stated the most shocking thing about a call Donald Trump had on Sean Hannity's show
OldRod described what Pence did the day after his debate with Kamala Harris
Mike Pence's Head Fly explained stealing everyone's attention during the debate
Mike_LowELL demanded an apology
Politics Smart:
Man_Without_A_Hat gave a professional analysis of Trump's post-hospital balcony performance
Serious Black fit most of the traits of someone you'd expect to be Republican
Kat09tails found new evidence of just how abnormal things have become
gilgigamesh predicted what could make Trump replace Attorney General William Barr
Calypsocookie considered what it might be like to be a political conspiracy theorist
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba was ready for Saturday night
Herb Utsmelz gave us a Disney film remake nobody asked for
Hirightnow found out that it's Ming-Na Wen time
kabloink proved that Donald Trump has completely recovered from COVID-19
RedZoneTuba made the Dead come out on Halloween
RedZoneTuba turned a president into a king
X-Geek took this dance to a meadow
west.la.lawyer created a confusing scene
#2 went to pick up some supplies
FarkingIceHole attended a dangerous event
Fartist Friday: Fall into fall
nanim sent out the bat signal
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Celebrate National Pasta Day with an homage to Pastafarianism. Using any medium - Photoshop/MSPaint/real-life items/etc - create a tribute to the Flying Spaghetti Monster
Farktography: Rule of Thirds, the Second Helping
inelegy captured a beautiful rural sunset
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on the Quiz next week, although I wasn't able to expand my woefully inadequate repertoire of cow jokes. We did get two people in the 1000 club, where this week we'll be showing the same movie Drew and Dallan will be watching on the Twitch Livestream Friday night. On the Quiz itself, FrancoFile came out on top with 1037, followed by WoolyManwich in second with 1005 and catmander in third with 989. Mztlplx came in fourth with 954, and Denjiro rounds out the top five with 941.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over the 19th century figures James Wallace Black and William H. Mumler. Only 31% of quiztakers caught the article and knew that both were professional photographers. Black was the first man to capture an aerial photograph, and later attempted to discredit Mumler and his "spirit photographs". Mumler would capture photographs of people with their dead loved ones appearing in ghostly images in the frame, most famously of Mary Todd Lincoln with the image of Abe appearing behind her. Whatever method Mumler used for this, he did wind up later using his talents for good and invented the first practical way of transferring photographs to newsprint, although probably not with the assistance of the ghost of Benjamin Franklin.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over which major fast food chain was deemed by the Supreme Court of Ireland to be serving their sandwiches on something other than "bread". 91% of quiztakers knew that it was Subway whose "pastry confections" were deemed to have too high a sugar content to count as "bread", so were to be taxed at a higher rate. For a company that went with the marketing of "we're healthier than traditional fast food", this (and their unfortunate choice of spokesperson) are probably not helping to promote that image.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was a comic book question. Only 55% of quiztakers knew that the characters Ryan Wilder and Kate Kane were alter egos to DC's Batwoman. After Ruby Rose declined to return to the show to play Kane in Season 2, writers decided to go with a different iteration of the character instead. Hopefully this will free up Ruby Rose to find John Wick 2 level roles instead of more schlock like The Meg.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which artist has now surpassed Whitney Houston's record as the woman with the most weeks at #1. 91% of quiztakers knew that Taylor Swift's new album had bounced back to #1 the previous week, thereby giving her the honors. I'm sure she celebrated this milestone with a night out on the town with her newest boyf- oh, wait, they broke up already. That's a shame.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
14 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 14 of 14 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|