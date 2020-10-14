 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Proving that Wisconsin is the Florida of the north, a judge rules against yet another emergency order meant to slow the spread of Covid19 as cases skyrocket in the state   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Injunction, Supreme Court of the United States, Tavern League of Wisconsin, Judge, Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order, United States, Sawyer County Court, Appeal  
186 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 5:05 PM (13 minutes ago)



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did Wisconsin elect that judge?
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Sawyer county.  There's virtually nothing to do up there but hunt, fish and drink.  VERY rural area, no metropolitan activity of ANY kind.  Almost no social activity happens outside of those three activities.  That, and a LOT of drug use...and poverty, and government dependence. No one up there has any clue about the impacts of this ruling on metropolitan areas.

Largest city in that county?  2300 people.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cheeses H Christ that'd dumb
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is the Tavern League sort of like the Anti Nowhere League?

Anti Nowhere League - We are the League (Live)
Youtube ZkV1U-In0_s
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sounds like the living would envy the dead.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Why should they care what impact the ruling has?

The metropolitan areas don't care what impacts their policies have.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: Is the Tavern League sort of like the Anti Nowhere League?

[YouTube video: Anti Nowhere League - We are the League (Live)]


The tavern league is one of the shiattier parts of Wisconsin, they make it so you can't get booze at stores after 9 and fight to keep marijuana illegal.
 
someonelse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Tavern League is insanely powerful in Wisconsin.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

That's why they filed the motion there, guaranteed to at least keep the case rolling up to the state SC
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Iowa smiles, and asks Wisconsin to hold it's beer and box of unused masks.
 
Tom_Slick [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have several friends from Wisconsin they assure me if you live in Wisconsin you are either drunk or in recovery.  This is not surprising.
 
