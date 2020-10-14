 Skip to content
(Metro)   Woman calls off wedding to ghost after he turns to partying and drugs.....wait. What?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He took up with a bad crowd alright:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...she called things off with Ray and used sage to keep him at bay."

/ groan
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Exploiting mental illness again I see eh Metro?  Stay classy.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Casper fell of the wagon, eh
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hell, she's cute enough that I'd douse myself in talcum powder and yell woo woo if needed.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "...she called things off with Ray and used sage to keep him at bay."

/ groan

♫he called things off with Ray
and used sage to keep him at bay♫
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Once her fiancé realized she believed in ghosts, he simply vanished.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never trust a ghost. They're flighty. You're better off marrying something substantial, like a train station or the Eiffel Tower.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I convinced your sister to get naked by telling her there were ghosts in her pants.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it a Scottish ghost?  I guess he moved on after he got dumped by Dr. Crusher.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So she didn't party with her spirit guide?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I was a ghost, I'd turn to drugs. What, is it gonna kill me?
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like Ray dodged a bullet.

/The second one, that is.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
