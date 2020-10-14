 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Mama llama drama   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Oregon, report of a loose llama, Police, Pickup truck, Llama, displeased mama llama, back of a short-bed pickup truck, homemade livestock rack  
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shama Lama
Youtube XCBnd5FeKyk
 
drayno76
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LLAMA SONG!
Youtube zRozKfYGFVc
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
a short-bed pickup truck with a homemade livestock rack

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Amazing restraint on the part of the officer Lama Lives Matter!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Big spitter, the llama.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eat the ham, Tina, you fat lard.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
why is it ok for this dumbfark to endanger the llamas and, oh, everyone on the roadwith his dumbfarked and clearly inadequate "homemade livestock rack" wtf that even means.  the animals could've broken their legs- who's to say they didn't?  Office Chuckles?  he didn't seem too bothered by the whole thing.  they could've been hit by other vehicles or caused multiple car collisions when people swerved to avoid the fully foreseeable, one might even say damn near inevitable result of this dumbfark's cheap jerry-rig.  but hey, it's minimal physical risk to him, so fark the animals comfort and safety, and good farking luck to everyone else on the road.  god i honestly gut level hate this piece of shiat person.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The driver of the truck was issued a warning for "operating with a leaking or shifting load," Macy said.

*snerk*  Yeah, you could say the load shifted right off the trailer....
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only a warning?  Clearly, at least three llamas and one driver should have been executed on the spot!
 
spacechecker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: why is it ok for this dumbfark to endanger the llamas and, oh, everyone on the roadwith his dumbfarked and clearly inadequate "homemade livestock rack" wtf that even means.  the animals could've broken their legs- who's to say they didn't?  Office Chuckles?  he didn't seem too bothered by the whole thing.  they could've been hit by other vehicles or caused multiple car collisions when people swerved to avoid the fully foreseeable, one might even say damn near inevitable result of this dumbfark's cheap jerry-rig.  but hey, it's minimal physical risk to him, so fark the animals comfort and safety, and good farking luck to everyone else on the road.  god i honestly gut level hate this piece of shiat person.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
