 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   What will 125 misdemeanors get you? At least 60 days in jail and a $36k in fines   (mlive.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Police, Hunting, Criminal justice, Kurt Johnston Duncan, Criminal law, numerous poaching crimes, Michigan Department of Natural Resources  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought killing Bald Eagles was a felony.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Misdemeanor Wieners | Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Youtube Vevdp_viTsY
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"With the loss of his hunting and trapping license, he cannot hunt in 48 states that are members of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact."

I don't think that will be as much of a deterrent to this guy as they seem to think
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was charged with 125 counts.  He pled guilty to 7.  He also lost his hunting/trapping rights for life in 48 states (could still potentially hunt in Hawaii or Massachusetts). Subby is wrong, he will serve 60 days in jail with the other 30 stayed pending no further violations.  With good time credits that is probably 30 or less especially with Covid-19 reducing populations.  Seems a bit light for all the harm he caused on wildlife in the region.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How about 90 days of constant, unrelenting cock-punches, instead?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
three counts of illegally taking wolves, three counts of illegally taking bald eagles, and one count of illegal commercialization of a protected species (wolf)


Wolves are endangered. Bald Eagles are straight-up illegal (or is that illeagle) to hunt, and selling the parts of any of them is yet another serious crime.

There are lots of other assholes like this in the U.P., and they're the same guys who complained about the lockdown and who know people who were involved in the plot to murder the Governor.

They are not hunters. They're slimeball opportunists. They set out traps, catch wolves, bobcats, and other animals, and then butcher them to sell the pieces for profit when they KNOW it's illegal and they KNOW the wolf and eagle populations are low in Michigan.

He's getting off too light if you ask me.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Must be white.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They say it is called the Upper Peninsula, but come on, we know it is really Upper Poachers.  Poaching and animal cruelty have to be the top crimes up there.  Just like how gun violence is our normal in my part of the state.

Thrakkorzog: I thought killing Bald Eagles was a felony.


It is in federal court, but he was caught by state cops.  Doesn't mean the feds can't pick him up, and charge him on their own.  Now that SCOTUS had ruled that it isn't double jeopardy for federal law to arrest and convict a person, regardless of what the state law does.  Even if MI acquitted the guy, the feds can charge him.  I'm okay with the feds picking the guy up.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A job in the Trump admin?

/dnrtfa
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: A job in the Trump admin?

/dnrtfa


Animals, he killed animals.  Now if he wanted to kill people, then it would good on his resume for that kind of job.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: AsparagusFTW: A job in the Trump admin?

/dnrtfa

Animals, he killed animals.  Now if he wanted to kill people, then it would good on his resume for that kind of job.


If you ever read the old redlining reports, non-whites were no different than rabbits and coyotes. I guarantee Trump and the rest of the white supremacists still hold such views.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.