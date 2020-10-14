 Skip to content
(Lite 98.7 Utica)   Upstate New York man finds his walls and floors are lined with cases of whiskey while renovating his home. Does life get any better than that   (lite987.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
envirovore?
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: envirovore?


Oh man I wish.
Nothing but dead rodents and f*cked up wiring in our walls so far :(
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me: "Where the hell is Ames, NY?"
Google:  "An incredibly tiny town about an hour away from you."

I love this state :)
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barren Baron needed some squirrel genes to remember where he stashed his stash.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully not bottles full of piss & nails.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they smuggled only the best whiskey back then and not shiat made in a bathtub.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Me: "Where the hell is Ames, NY?"
Google:  "An incredibly tiny town about an hour away from you."

I love this state :)


From Wikipedia: "Ames is one of the smallest villages in New York State."

I keep forgetting that what New Yawk calls "villages", the rest of America (outside of Rhode Island) calls "subdivisions".
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I'm sure they smuggled only the best whiskey back then and not shiat made in a bathtub.


That would be my concern. Is it even safe to try?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky guy, mine are only lined with old comic books.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whiskey made during the 20's may not be any good.

It was legal to own and consume booze during prohibition, just not to make, sell, or purchase it.  So some rich folks stocked up before prohibition went into effect; one of those stashes could be worth a lot, if there was anything left of it.

/If you made a big show of buying crates of whisky before prohibition, you have plausible deniability for that decanter of rotgut on your desk.

//Same for wine cellars, except that it is harder to conceal the production of the replacement wine.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 425x545]

LOL


The company that bottled the stuff brought into the US in violation of prohibition labelled it "smuggler whiskey"?

Bit odd isn't it? Wouldn't that be like a modern day gang smuggling in cocaine in packs labelled, "Illegal Cocaine"?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I'm sure they smuggled only the best whiskey back then and not shiat made in a bathtub.


I have reached the conclusion from my recent samplings of Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky that most of it probably was. I'm not even sure why Lagavulin gets so much praise. Worse, having recently sprung for a bottle of Hibichi for my 25th anniversary after having fallen in love with Suntory Toki, I am now convinced that the $40 latter was infinitely better than the $100 former.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Bowen: [Fark user image 425x545]

LOL

The company that bottled the stuff brought into the US in violation of prohibition labelled it "smuggler whiskey"?

Bit odd isn't it? Wouldn't that be like a modern day gang smuggling in cocaine in packs labelled, "Illegal Cocaine"?


Hey, it adds to the experience: it's called "building the brand".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I'm sure they smuggled only the best whiskey back then and not shiat made in a bathtub.


Half and half, probably. Remember, there was lots of whiskey distilling still happening in Canada to bootleg it down into the USA. Being in NY, relatively close to the border with Canada makes it like to be decent Canadian stuff.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Excellent story, and one busted-looking website, haha.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Me: "Where the hell is Ames, NY?"
Google:  "An incredibly tiny town about an hour away from you."

I love this state :)

From Wikipedia: "Ames is one of the smallest villages in New York State."

I keep forgetting that what New Yawk calls "villages", the rest of America (outside of Rhode Island) calls "subdivisions".


In Canada they call 'em "An insulated border in between the bright lights and the far, unlit unknown."
 
houginator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I'm sure they smuggled only the best whiskey back then and not shiat made in a bathtub.


When you smuggle stuff in from other countries, most of the cost goes to the actual smuggling related expenses, not the production.  See for example the cost of growing opium in Afghanistan, versus the cost to the end user of illegial opiate derived narcotics in the US.  If the cost of producing a shiatty bottle of whiskey is $20, the cost of producing a top shelf bottle is $100, but the cost of smuggling a bottle (either variety) into the US is $500, you might as well spring for the good stuff.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I'm sure they smuggled only the best whiskey back then and not shiat made in a bathtub.

Half and half, probably. Remember, there was lots of whiskey distilling still happening in Canada to bootleg it down into the USA. Being in NY, relatively close to the border with Canada makes it like to be decent Canadian stuff.


According to family lore - and by this I mean, take this story with a shaker's worth of salt given the protagonist actually became an alcoholic during Prohibition - my paternal grandfather and a buddy tried to steal a shoreline cache of whiskey smuggled across a great lake from Canada.

Hilarious highjinks are said to have occurred. Translation: They were lucky the shotguns were loaded with rock salt.
 
zang
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: SirEattonHogg: Bowen: [Fark user image 425x545]

LOL

The company that bottled the stuff brought into the US in violation of prohibition labelled it "smuggler whiskey"?

Bit odd isn't it? Wouldn't that be like a modern day gang smuggling in cocaine in packs labelled, "Illegal Cocaine"?

Hey, it adds to the experience: it's called "building the brand".


According to Google Books, they were using that name as early as 1903:

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.google.com/books/edition/​T​he_Fortnightly_Review/KAk_AQAAMAAJ?hl=​en&gbpv=1&dq=gaelic+old+smuggler&pg=PT​47&printsec=frontcover
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I'm sure they smuggled only the best whiskey back then and not shiat made in a bathtub.

Half and half, probably. Remember, there was lots of whiskey distilling still happening in Canada to bootleg it down into the USA. Being in NY, relatively close to the border with Canada makes it like to be decent Canadian stuff.


Canadian Club's distillery is in Windsor, Ontario, which was intentional - in order to smuggle goods through Detroit.

Now owned by Suntory.
 
baronm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Oak: thespindrifter: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Me: "Where the hell is Ames, NY?"
Google:  "An incredibly tiny town about an hour away from you."

I love this state :)

From Wikipedia: "Ames is one of the smallest villages in New York State."

I keep forgetting that what New Yawk calls "villages", the rest of America (outside of Rhode Island) calls "subdivisions".

In Canada they call 'em "An insulated border in between the bright lights and the far, unlit unknown."


A bit wordy, eh?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Bowen: [Fark user image 425x545]

LOL

The company that bottled the stuff brought into the US in violation of prohibition labelled it "smuggler whiskey"?


That label wasn't for the consumer.  It was for the distillery.

As in "this is the crap Whisky we send to America where they're so desperate they'll drink anything."

/if it's not Scotch, it's crap
//but some Scotch is still crap
 
docilej
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're right next to Ommegang Brewery.... that's where the good stuff is !!!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A brief google search on the bottle label brings up a few hits, including:
https://baybottles.com/2016/11/06/gae​l​ic-old-smuggler/

Looks like it was an actual Scotch whiskey, usually 10yo, with the company being in business since about 1835.  So while it wasn't the best stuff of it's day, it wasn't bathtub quality, either.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Me: "Where the hell is Ames, NY?"
Google:  "An incredibly tiny town about an hour away from you."

I love this state :)

From Wikipedia: "Ames is one of the smallest villages in New York State."

I keep forgetting that what New Yawk calls "villages", the rest of America (outside of Rhode Island) calls "subdivisions".


Yup. And it gets weirder in that we also have "hamlets", which are vestigial villages that have been assimilated by a larger government but still show up on maps and road signs, or are referred to simply out of tradition. That becomes a lot of fun when you're in the delivery business.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Me: "Where the hell is Ames, NY?"
Google:  "An incredibly tiny town about an hour away from you."

I love this state :)

From Wikipedia: "Ames is one of the smallest villages in New York State."

I keep forgetting that what New Yawk calls "villages", the rest of America (outside of Rhode Island) calls "subdivisions".


It's a division of government.
You start with a hamlet. That's a loose gathering of houses protected by a fire district. There's no Mayor or council.
Then a village. That's bigger with a Mayor and council, fire and police.
Then town and then county.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: According to family lore


On my mother's paternal side of the family, she recently connected with a cousin in Santa Monica CA a few years back. My grandfather had an uncle that was loosely connected with the mob in Cicero and he straight-up disappeared in the 1920s, leaving behind a wife and a couple kids. The wife and kids packed up and moved into parts unknown not too much later.

Turns out the guy was a low-level foot soldier for Al Capone running some numbers games in Cicero, and he was skimming from the take. Word got out on the street that a hit was put out on him. He packed up without telling anyone and drove to the west coast and set up in Santa Monica under an assumed name. A couple months later he apparently got word to his wife that he was alive and there, and she didn't say a word to anyone when she grabbed the kids and left to join him.

With family history my mother was asking "Who the heck are these people in California that matched with the DNA test we did?" Turns out it was family that left so Al Capone wouldn't kill him.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw that episode of Peaky Blinders!
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Me: "Where the hell is Ames, NY?"
Google:  "An incredibly tiny town about an hour away from you."

I love this state :)

From Wikipedia: "Ames is one of the smallest villages in New York State."

I keep forgetting that what New Yawk calls "villages", the rest of America (outside of Rhode Island) calls "subdivisions".


New Yawk is for NYC peeps.

the rest of us call it New Yerk
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 425x545]

LOL


"Gaelic Old Smuggler" is a brand of blended Scotch that goes back to the early 20th century (pre-Prohibition) and was bottled at least up through the 1970s.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baronm: Oak: thespindrifter: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Me: "Where the hell is Ames, NY?"
Google:  "An incredibly tiny town about an hour away from you."

I love this state :)

From Wikipedia: "Ames is one of the smallest villages in New York State."

I keep forgetting that what New Yawk calls "villages", the rest of America (outside of Rhode Island) calls "subdivisions".

In Canada they call 'em "An insulated border in between the bright lights and the far, unlit unknown."

A bit wordy, eh?


Well, some will sell their dreams for small desires.
 
