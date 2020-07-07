 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   A second phone call has hit Central Park Karen's court case   (nypost.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, African American, Crime, Amy Cooper, Black people, Race, Cooper's arraignment, Assistant DA Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, Christian Cooper  
•       •       •

1478 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 1:35 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not clear but it appears there might be a new charge filed against her today.

" October 14, 2020

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. today filed charges against AMY COOPER, 41, in New York County Criminal Court. Ms. Cooper is charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor, for falsely reporting an assault in the Central Park Ramble on May 25, 2020. "
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
she doesn't deserve a dog
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So she never put the leash on her dog?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That biatch knew she could've gotten that guy killed, I hope she gets jail time.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She's also very strange looking.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: she doesn't deserve a dog


I think it got taken away.

The dog had an instagram page and every month or so it seemed to be getting into some "accident" where it needed to go to the vet for treatment. A hurt paw, a near drowning, the woman is seriously f*cked in the head.

Munchhausen by doggie.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: she doesn't deserve a dog


This is true but honestly: do any of us?

She's just a bit more undeserving.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know who's going to win here?  Lawyers.

Nothing will be resolved and it doesn't 'further the discussion,' but it will pay for some new wallpaper in The Hamptons.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: You know who's going to win here?  Lawyers.

Nothing will be resolved and it doesn't 'further the discussion,' but it will pay for some new wallpaper in The Hamptons.


You sure Amy Cooper is shelling out big bucks for her lawyer(s)?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
in a second call indicating that he tried to assault her in the Ramble area of the park,

In the ramble?! >snicker<

Heh heh

Heh heh heh...

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!

No really was she there to watch closeted elderly dudes fark or what?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: vudukungfu: she doesn't deserve a dog

I think it got taken away.

The dog had an instagram page and every month or so it seemed to be getting into some "accident" where it needed to go to the vet for treatment. A hurt paw, a near drowning, the woman is seriously f*cked in the head.

Munchhausen by doggie.


It got taken away but she got it back. So unless it was taken away again she still has it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Throughout the clip, Amy Cooper is seen holding a leash and violently grabbing her struggling dog by a neck harness.

If he had done anything to help that dog, he would've been 100% morally correct. He would've been killed by the cops or jailed on $1M bail, but still correct. And this exact situation is what black parents mean by "the talk."
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the local news they said some random male neighbor or coworker she never even dated had to get a restraining order against her, that's pretty much all I need to know about this woman. Psycho with a capital P.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: vudukungfu: she doesn't deserve a dog

This is true but honestly: do any of us?

She's just a bit more undeserving.


Dog's grace is for everyone.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: vudukungfu: she doesn't deserve a dog

This is true but honestly: do any of us?

She's just a bit more undeserving.


I don't look at ownership of my dog as personal property, as much as I do stewardship of a kind animal that deserves better than the life he had before me. Particularly with all the scars of broken ribs, and shrapnel still in his leg and above his eye from being shot.

My dog at least deserves to know love.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: xxBirdMadGirlxx: vudukungfu: she doesn't deserve a dog

This is true but honestly: do any of us?

She's just a bit more undeserving.

I don't look at ownership of my dog as personal property, as much as I do stewardship of a kind animal that deserves better than the life he had before me. Particularly with all the scars of broken ribs, and shrapnel still in his leg and above his eye from being shot.

My dog at least deserves to know love.


To err is human, to forgive is canine.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Boo_Guy: vudukungfu: she doesn't deserve a dog

I think it got taken away.

The dog had an instagram page and every month or so it seemed to be getting into some "accident" where it needed to go to the vet for treatment. A hurt paw, a near drowning, the woman is seriously f*cked in the head.

Munchhausen by doggie.

It got taken away but she got it back. So unless it was taken away again she still has it.


Damn, I hadn't heard that update, poor dog.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Christian Cooper, whose sister posted the video to Twitter, said Amy Cooper had suffered enough and he wouldn't cooperate with prosecutors' investigation.  "Bringing her more misery just seems like piling,"

He is either very forgiving or he's just over it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Claude Ballse: xxBirdMadGirlxx: vudukungfu: she doesn't deserve a dog

This is true but honestly: do any of us?

She's just a bit more undeserving.

I don't look at ownership of my dog as personal property, as much as I do stewardship of a kind animal that deserves better than the life he had before me. Particularly with all the scars of broken ribs, and shrapnel still in his leg and above his eye from being shot.

My dog at least deserves to know love.


Then your dog is as lucky to have you as you to have him.

Ite en pace.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.