 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NOAA)   To the surprise of almost no one, Earth just had its hottest September on record   (noaa.gov) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, Climate, Ocean, Northern Hemisphere, Sea ice, Arctic sea ice, Arctic Ocean, degrees F, Celsius  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 14 Oct 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here in Houston, we had the mildest September that we've had in a while.  Of course we made up for it with a goddamn heat index of 99 just two days ago.

For the last many years, we get these cold fronts that stall just above the city (or half-way between Dallas and Houston).  These sit there for a couple of days sucking up gulf moisture and drowning us in humidity before eventually dissipating.  We didn't really have one of these stalled fronts in September leading us to believe we made it through that gauntlet only to be nailed with one here in Oct.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said the same thing last year
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been noticing it since I was a kid here in Ohio. Just seems we don't have the same kind of a Winter as we did 30 years ago. No decent snowfall anymore. Just cold, wet and muddy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's only because the Earth is spinning faster.  Friction makes heat.  Duh!
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving the adage that KY is upside-down and backwards, we've had just beautiful weather. all. year. The rest of the world?

Literally on fire.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually subby the hottest the Earth has ever been was 4.54 billion years ago when everything was molten from constant collision with celestial objects, and the average temperature was a muggy 3,680 F, though I have not idea what that is in Celsius.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Actually subby the hottest the Earth has ever been was 4.54 billion years ago when everything was molten from constant collision with celestial objects, and the average temperature was a muggy 3,680 F, though I have not idea what that is in Celsius.


Well the hottest September would have been one of the Septembers back in that era.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's only because the Earth is spinning faster.  Friction makes heat.  Duh!


Friction with... the crystal sphere that holds the stars? I thought that stuff was pretty smooth.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Been noticing it since I was a kid here in Ohio. Just seems we don't have the same kind of a Winter as we did 30 years ago. No decent snowfall anymore. Just cold, wet and muddy.


I've been saying the same thing about Chicago weather.  It's a rare winter where we get snow and it actually sticks for more than 2 days.  Spring doesn't seem to start until almost June.  And there never seems to be more than a week of open the windows weather.  It goes from cold and rainy to hot and humid in a matter of days.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Right here august was brutal. September too, gender reveal forest fire not too far away. October is shaping up to be much more mellow. Of course, it cools off here to maybe 45 degrees each night...
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're expecting 100F here today, so I'm guessing that October is going to follow suit.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's because Trump's love for us is only getting warmer.
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not the hottest of all time. We have work to do
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And, those who care are powerless to offset the damage done by those who don't care.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Actually subby the hottest the Earth has ever been was 4.54 billion years ago when everything was molten from constant collision with celestial objects, and the average temperature was a muggy 3,680 F, though I have not idea what that is in Celsius.


To be fair, back then there was nobody to jot down the temperature on pen and paper (or computer) to record it!
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


soon

Without a major turnaround, or miracle breakthrough, it's pretty much done.  Coming faster than the worst scenarios put forth by Al Gore.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We, in Arizona, tied for the most days at or over 100 degrees. We also had the driest summer on record and the hottest summer on record.

Mexican farmers are revolting over lack of water and this is what the US thinks of it:

Gov. Abbott: Mexico owes Texas a year's worth of Rio Grande water

https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/new​s​/2020/09/18/abbott-texas-farmers-worry​-mexico-fails-deliver-water-us/5817101​002/

Also,

Meteorologist Emily Heller says the weather lately reminds her of what Northern California saw in 2018 just before the Camp Fire set the town of Paradise ablaze. For weeks, there was no rain, excessive heat, and dry winds.
"The Camp Fire started November 8, and we hadn't gotten any rain to that point," said Heller, who works with the National Weather Service in Sacramento. She said the first rains typically come in October. But for the rest of this October, rain isn't in the forecast. Fire season won't end until rain storms fully soak the region, she says, and until then fires could spread easier because of wind, so people should do whatever they can to prevent fires from igniting.

link

California isn't getting any rain right now due to the La Nina event. Most of the West is gonna be dry all winter. Couple that with the drought we are in, and it's gonna be an interesting 2021.

Oh and they are saying the Great Barrier Reef's coral is 50% dead.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/the​-​great-barrier-reef-has-lost-half-its-c​orals/ar-BB19Zzok

What else?

Canada's last intact ice shelf broke off. It took our research station with it
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​20/oct/14/canadas-last-intact-ice-shel​f-broke-off-it-took-our-research-stati​on-with-it

The Arctic is in a death spiral. How much longer will it exist?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/n​g​-interactive/2020/oct/13/arctic-ice-me​lting-climate-change-global-warming

I can go on. The point is, politicians and corporations and oligarchs need to quit this raping of the environment for profit and start really working on the idea of sustainability. Not 'sustain profits', but sustain human, plant and animal life. Here in the desert, that would mean leaving water in the ground or not damming everything single creek or stream or river for 'beneficial use' (read: profit). If they won't, then I think movements like the 'Extinction Rebellion' movement should be an open rebellion against them. Peaceful protests aren't making much of a dent, are they?
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That's hot.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Skanks for the memories.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wild9: Been noticing it since I was a kid here in Ohio. Just seems we don't have the same kind of a Winter as we did 30 years ago. No decent snowfall anymore. Just cold, wet and muddy.


Same in Illinois. We used to be able to build snowforts that had multiple rooms ramps for sledding or even sledding hills out of the piles.

These days we're lucky to get a couple of inches and even when it does snow it gets too cold to even go outside.

Last heavy snow we had was in like 2013.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: They said the same thing last year


It must be fake news.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: They said the same thing last year


It's almost as if there was some sort of ongoing trend or something.
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I can go on. The point is, politicians and corporations and oligarchs need to quit this raping of the environment for profit and start really working on the idea of sustainability


We can't get enough people to wear masks during a literal pandemic.
 
jimjays
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: wild9: Been noticing it since I was a kid here in Ohio. Just seems we don't have the same kind of a Winter as we did 30 years ago. No decent snowfall anymore. Just cold, wet and muddy.

I've been saying the same thing about Chicago weather.  It's a rare winter where we get snow and it actually sticks for more than 2 days.  Spring doesn't seem to start until almost June.  And there never seems to be more than a week of open the windows weather.  It goes from cold and rainy to hot and humid in a matter of days.


Chicago winter snows have been getting much easier in recent years. (Though I can't speak on the last 5.)

I heard about a fun Facebook post recently concerning 2020. "I guess we can quit talking about how hard the Chicago winter of '78 was."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: That's hot.

[Fark user image 425x318]


That picture gave me herpes.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hammettman: Without a major turnaround, or miracle breakthrough, it's pretty much done.


I'm hoping mother nature comes up with a solution to this man made global warming problem.  But I'm sure if that happened, stupid humans would fight that too.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Nadie_AZ: I can go on. The point is, politicians and corporations and oligarchs need to quit this raping of the environment for profit and start really working on the idea of sustainability

We can't get enough people to wear masks during a literal pandemic.


*sigh*

Yeah. It's 5 o'clock somewhere right?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jimjays: Jeebus Saves: wild9: Been noticing it since I was a kid here in Ohio. Just seems we don't have the same kind of a Winter as we did 30 years ago. No decent snowfall anymore. Just cold, wet and muddy.

I've been saying the same thing about Chicago weather.  It's a rare winter where we get snow and it actually sticks for more than 2 days.  Spring doesn't seem to start until almost June.  And there never seems to be more than a week of open the windows weather.  It goes from cold and rainy to hot and humid in a matter of days.

Chicago winter snows have been getting much easier in recent years. (Though I can't speak on the last 5.)

I heard about a fun Facebook post recently concerning 2020. "I guess we can quit talking about how hard the Chicago winter of '78 was."


I didn't even have to fire up the snow blower last winter.  Like someone else said, when I was a kid, sledding and snow forts were the norm.  We'd dig tunnels in the plowed snow at school.  Now, we barely get enough to make a snowman.  I'm lucky if I can get in 2 days at the cross country ski trails.  If I do, one of them is a mix of icy patches and bare trail.  Luckily, all this biatching will ensure a brutal, snow covered winter.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm hoping mother nature comes up with a solution to this man made global warming problem.


Oh, she already has - she just hasn't implemented it yet.
But don't worry - life, nature, and the planet will be fine.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It will start getting cooler.  You just watch.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jeebus Saves: I'm hoping mother nature comes up with a solution to this man made global warming problem.

Oh, she already has - she just hasn't implemented it yet.
But don't worry - life, nature, and the planet will be fine.


Well, she did give us a warning shot across the bow with Covid-19.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How can I have a fever? I'm holding an ice cube and my hand is freezing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this where I point out both parties are bad/the same/not doing anything?

Because that never gets old.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Nadie_AZ: I can go on. The point is, politicians and corporations and oligarchs need to quit this raping of the environment for profit and start really working on the idea of sustainability

We can't get enough people to wear masks during a literal pandemic.


We couldn't get people to use condoms when contracting HIV was a guaranteed death sentence.  That we won't do what's necessary to save the environment, or wear masks due to COVID, is about as predictable as it gets.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.