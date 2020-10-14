 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   China's Xi Jinping tells troops to focus their 'minds' to prepare for war. Uh, war with whom?   (nypost.com) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, Hong Kong, People's Republic of China, Hu Jintao, Military, Communist Party of China, People's Liberation Army, China, Army  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 1:20 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
EVERYONE!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jeebus Jinping Christ!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Chinese embassy in Houston is (was) in the middle of a gay/college kid party zone called Montrose. Years ago a friend and I were walking past it on the way to another bar and I knocked on the front door and when the guard answered I said "Its just us two but can we look at the buffet before we get a table...?"
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The US may be coming apart at the seams politically; but we're still our only most credible threat.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Since they are probably assuming a Biden victory, they'll be quick to act in a decisive matter with regards to things like Taiwan, knowing that Biden has cognitive issues.

Hope Orange Man Bad is more important than the existence of Taiwan.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: Since they are probably assuming a Biden victory, they'll be quick to act in a decisive matter with regards to things like Taiwan, knowing that Biden has cognitive issues.

Hope Orange Man Bad is more important than the existence of Taiwan.


The funniest part of your post is that someone smarted it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The ozone layer, subby. It's going well.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: knowing that Biden has cognitive issues.


Im not sure we need political advice from a person who voted for an illiterate child molester with a bowl of warm Golden Corral banana pudding instead of a brain.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eh, to be fair, "focus your minds on preparing for war" isn't exactly an odd statement to give to a bunch of soldiers at a military base.

What else should they be doing?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Chinese embassy in Houston is (was) in the middle of a gay/college kid party zone called Montrose. Years ago a friend and I were walking past it on the way to another bar and I knocked on the front door and when the guard answered I said "Its just us two but can we look at the buffet before we get a table...?"


While as a college student I did use to hang out in Montrose it is no longer as you describe and hasn't been since about 2010. The house I would hang out in has long been torn down and turned into several expensive townhomes. It is pretty yuppie currently though the main drag of bars remains.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
🇮🇳
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Samfucious: The US may be coming apart at the seams politically; but we're still our only most credible threat.


The US is *FAR* from coming apart at the seams, politically or not.   We've faced worse in our history.   Much worse.   We'll get through this.

The people who think we're coming apart at the seems have a very, very shallow understanding of both our history, and of the political mechanisms that prevent that from happening.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Freedonia?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Luxembourg has been coasting along too easily for too long...
 
dittybopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Eh, to be fair, "focus your minds on preparing for war" isn't exactly an odd statement to give to a bunch of soldiers at a military base.

What else should they be doing?


True, but traditionally, they'd be involved in things like the harvest and such in China.
 
hi13760
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On Monday, the White House informed Congress that it would move ahead with a deal to sell three advanced weapons systems to Taiwan, CNN reported.

Meh. It's just Winnie the Pooh doing some saber rattling.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As long as what ever happens isn't long and drawn out, dystopian wasteland without clean bathrooms and showers seems not my style.

Hoping for Giant Meteor or Covid 69.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hm

i1.wp.comView Full Size


Side note: Afghanistan borders China's Xinjaing province.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: Since they are probably assuming a Biden victory, they'll be quick to act in a decisive matter with regards to things like Taiwan, knowing that Biden has cognitive issues.

Hope Orange Man Bad is more important than the existence of Taiwan.


Never stop choking on Trump's syphilitic toadstool, Gar. It's what you do best. Stay strong.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: Since they are probably assuming a Biden victory, they'll be quick to act in a decisive matter with regards to things like Taiwan, knowing that Biden has cognitive issues.

Hope Orange Man Bad is more important than the existence of Taiwan.


Wrong!!! Biden is BBFs with China just like the tv ads sayand if he isnt elected he cant give the country to them, so theill take it by force!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"On Monday, the White House informed Congress that it would move ahead with a deal to sell three advanced weapons systems to Taiwan, CNN reported."
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, just theoretically, there could be a ruler somewhere in the world who is a degenerate narcissist, paranoid schizophrenic, steroid abuser who is rapidly descending into dementia, and commands an immense military force and a nuclear arsenal.
Maybe he's concerned about that possibility.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Xit is about to hit the fan.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Eh, to be fair, "focus your minds on preparing for war" isn't exactly an odd statement to give to a bunch of soldiers at a military base.

What else should they be doing?


Tightening their helmet cords?
 
docilej
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: dothemath: The Chinese embassy in Houston is (was) in the middle of a gay/college kid party zone called Montrose. Years ago a friend and I were walking past it on the way to another bar and I knocked on the front door and when the guard answered I said "Its just us two but can we look at the buffet before we get a table...?"

While as a college student I did use to hang out in Montrose it is no longer as you describe and hasn't been since about 2010. The house I would hang out in has long been torn down and turned into several expensive townhomes. It is pretty yuppie currently though the main drag of bars remains.


the main drag? ... interesting turn of a phrase in this context.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Eh, to be fair, "focus your minds on preparing for war" isn't exactly an odd statement to give to a bunch of soldiers at a military base.

What else should they be doing?


Looking at pron
Biatching about the Army
Biatching about the Army food
Biatching about their NCOs
Biatching about all the biatching

/csb
In the 4 man room barracks, this guy had cable for a 12 inch black and white TV.  He didn't pay for the Playboy channel but he got enough of it by pressing the channel button down just so much (old timey cable channel box).  Would not turn off the tv - ever.  Went to Team Spirit for 45 day.  The tv stayed on  (he 'loaned' it to me to keep it from being turned off and packed in to his wall locker and banded).  It was Playboy porn, dammit.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Samfucious: The US may be coming apart at the seams politically; but we're still our only most credible threat.

The US is *FAR* from coming apart at the seams, politically or not.   We've faced worse in our history.   Much worse.   We'll get through this.

The people who think we're coming apart at the seems have a very, very shallow understanding of both our history, and of the political mechanisms that prevent that from happening.


Had this been 4 years ago, I would totally have agreed with you.

The problem now is that a significant chunk of conservative right wing population in the U.S. are set to self destruct mode at any cost.

Russians could invade Washington D.C. right now, and most Republican voters would be in favor of that because they'd see it as a great way to "own the libs" by taking out elected Democrats. Most conservative evangelical Christians view foreign military occupation of of nation's capital as nothing more than draining the swamp, and they'd celebrate that and even fight to keep the invaders in power so long as they got to keep abortion & gay marriage illegal.

So yeah, we may not be fully coming apart at the seams, but this nation hasn't been this vulnerable to defeat in at least 200 years.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe he meant War, the band, is going to be touring China.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: gar1013: knowing that Biden has cognitive issues.

Im not sure we need political advice from a person who voted for an illiterate child molester with a bowl of warm Golden Corral banana pudding instead of a brain.


Is it weird that I want banana pudding now?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like the Xit is about to hit the fan.


That's what Xi said.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: dittybopper: Samfucious: The US may be coming apart at the seams politically; but we're still our only most credible threat.

The US is *FAR* from coming apart at the seams, politically or not.   We've faced worse in our history.   Much worse.   We'll get through this.

The people who think we're coming apart at the seems have a very, very shallow understanding of both our history, and of the political mechanisms that prevent that from happening.

Had this been 4 years ago, I would totally have agreed with you.

The problem now is that a significant chunk of conservative right wing population in the U.S. are set to self destruct mode at any cost.

Russians could invade Washington D.C. right now, and most Republican voters would be in favor of that because they'd see it as a great way to "own the libs" by taking out elected Democrats. Most conservative evangelical Christians view foreign military occupation of of nation's capital as nothing more than draining the swamp, and they'd celebrate that and even fight to keep the invaders in power so long as they got to keep abortion & gay marriage illegal.

So yeah, we may not be fully coming apart at the seams, but this nation hasn't been this vulnerable to defeat in at least 200 years.


Takes at least 2 to tango. You can't blame 2020 on Republicans alone when it's clear democrats are doing the same thing... How's seattle?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: So yeah, we may not be fully coming apart at the seams, but this nation hasn't been this vulnerable to defeat in at least 200 years.


Since the civil war I would say.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We're in deep Pooh now.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ashelth: gar1013: Since they are probably assuming a Biden victory, they'll be quick to act in a decisive matter with regards to things like Taiwan, knowing that Biden has cognitive issues.

Hope Orange Man Bad is more important than the existence of Taiwan.

The funniest part of your post is that someone smarted it.


I'm sure you'll be laughing when our troops get sent overseas to fight in a senseless war.

You all said Trump would get us entangled in wars and endless conflicts. Instead, he has shown more restraint in the use of our troops than during any presidency since the US became a superpower.
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: Hm

[i1.wp.com image 620x413]

Side note: Afghanistan borders China's Xinjaing province.


I grant you that China has many concerns and arenas where they would like to be threatening or potentially face military action, but Chinese tensions are the most high with India, erupting recently into violence.

Oh, don't relax just yet. Did I mention that both China and India have nukes?
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not to defend Xi in any way, but if you are a soldier, and you're not actually fighting a war, preparing for war is your job.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.