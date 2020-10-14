 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Man charged with assault after he A: Punched a bartender? B: Kicked a waiter? or C: Farted in a Uber?   (nypost.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Flatulence, Crime, Lawyer, Prison, Aleksander Bonchev, defense lawyer Anthony Bignall, Kingswood's James Mallett, odiferous incident  
•       •       •

730 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 11:50 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've had farts like that...
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a result, Bonchev lost his Uber job, vehicle and house, and has since returned to his home country of Bulgaria.

That is insult upon injury.  Farted upon.  Losing an Uber job, the lowest form of employment.  Losing his vehicle.  Losing his house.  HAVING TO GO TO BULGARIA.  Dear man, set up a GoFundMe.  I weep with sympathy.  Bulgaria, Jesus.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wasn't me"
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've had a few cabbie friends and they all had gross fart stories, I prefer to let them rip on escalators or as I get out of an elevator.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ass,gas or grass?  He chose gas...
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What ever happened to the line...."Whom ever smelled it delt it??"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
George Carlin- Fart Squad
Youtube INmvdJNKdO8

probably NSFW language.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
D. Hit the driver in the head after being kicked out for letting a terrible one rip.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Charged with ASSault.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Farting in an Uber was the name of my Air Supply / Randy Newman cover band in college!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Um, also the part where the guy punched the driver after the driver complained (this after the passenger and his buddies had been angering the driver already).

I know (because I drove for 3 years) that Lyft basically has a blanket rule that a driver can eject a passenger for almost anything which the driver feels is "unsafe" behavior (or at least that they USED to, and used to back their drivers up pretty hard in disputes. I never had such a problem, though Lyft support was always pretty quick with me when I did have a question). Not so with the Kalanick Krew?

// yes, I know Trav's been shown the door
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe he misunderstood what "Uber operates in the cloud" means.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The last thing we need is a gas chamber with a German sounding name

/Been there, done that
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the Uber driver, named Aleksander Bonchev...

Wait, the guy whose stomach was full of borscht and vodak is the one complaining?
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby you suck.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Irs what comes after the fart that is solidly offensive.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

syrynxx: As a result, Bonchev lost his Uber job, vehicle and house, and has since returned to his home country of Bulgaria.

That is insult upon injury.  Farted upon.  Losing an Uber job, the lowest form of employment.  Losing his vehicle.  Losing his house.  HAVING TO GO TO BULGARIA.  Dear man, set up a GoFundMe.  I weep with sympathy.  Bulgaria, Jesus.


I had one of those farts the Monday after Super Bowl XL.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gig economy vs. Gag economy.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you can't make the people riding with you stick their head out the window for fresh air then you're not really farting.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just another reason to keep using a private vehicle.

2019: "In the future no one will own a car with ride shares available"
2020: "Public transport is just a petri dish"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Charged with ASSault.


I was in the back of a police cruiser and let one go.  The cop told me I do that again and I would be charged with assault.

I wasn't sure if he was joking.

The gas was no joke, might have taken him a week to get the smell out.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well I can understand.   In college my "dinner" one Friday night before going to a party was a cold can of beefaroni and a couple warm Old Style beers.

/I should probably still be in jail
 
terminationshok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For whatever reason, as the race to the bottom progressed with these rideshare companies, and the drivers went from hipsters and bored neighbors to former cabbies, the drivers became cheap in some really strange ways.

Often times when I get in an uber car, the driver has the interior lights turned off. Then you notice that the windows are all closed with the fan turned off. When there are four people in the car, or it's raining, the windows fog up. The driver will sometimes turn the fan on for thirty seconds until he can almost see through the glass, and then he turns it right off again. This would sort of make sense if you were being cheap in an electric car, but these drivers usually have a beat up engine car. Makes for an easy fart-fueled hotbox. I think what really drives them nuts is how hard it is to actually turn a profit from driving, and how you don't know where any of the passengers are going until you pick them up, and how you can't say no to any rides the computer sends you. They pay  mostly for miles driven, and like to send you on short trips in dense areas.

That being said, you can choose what time to work, and I'd say avoid signing on at night if you don't want to deal with drunks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

syrynxx: As a result, Bonchev lost his Uber job, vehicle and house, and has since returned to his home country of Bulgaria.

That is insult upon injury.  Farted upon.  Losing an Uber job, the lowest form of employment.  Losing his vehicle.  Losing his house.  HAVING TO GO TO BULGARIA.  Dear man, set up a GoFundMe.  I weep with sympathy.  Bulgaria, Jesus.


A friend of mine is originally from Bulgaria, and when I talked about the possibly going there, he told me not to.

Also, his take on Bulgarian vodka wasn't positive:

"Bulgarian vodka is sh*t!"
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.