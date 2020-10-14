 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russia approves a second round of roulette-by-vaccine   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine, Immune system, Vector State Virology, approval of Sputnik V, President Vladimir Putin  
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Russia. Fark Putin. Enemies of a free America.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: [Fark user image 850x468]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: Fark Russia. Fark Putin. Enemies of a free America.


You forgot fark the GOP. Because really, they are the same thing.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bad can a vaccine which has passed Stage 1 and Stage 2 be? Waiting for Stage 3 would be fine under normal conditions, but it looks possible that another 200,000 Americans will die before one is ready. Maybe the urgency justifies a different approach from usual?

Did penicillin go through the full testing process (of the time) before being use on WW2 battlefields?
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: How bad can a vaccine which has passed Stage 1 and Stage 2 be? Waiting for Stage 3 would be fine under normal conditions, but it looks possible that another 200,000 Americans will die before one is ready. Maybe the urgency justifies a different approach from usual?

Did penicillin go through the full testing process (of the time) before being use on WW2 battlefields?


What if the vaccine causes an immune response so strong that it kills you?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Airius: orbister: How bad can a vaccine which has passed Stage 1 and Stage 2 be? Waiting for Stage 3 would be fine under normal conditions, but it looks possible that another 200,000 Americans will die before one is ready. Maybe the urgency justifies a different approach from usual?

Did penicillin go through the full testing process (of the time) before being use on WW2 battlefields?

What if the vaccine causes an immune response so strong that it kills you?


what if people grow extra arms or legs or wings after six months? they wouldn't be able to fit in their SUV's anymore.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you would trust anything Trumploini pushes?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our vaccine must not be close to being ready since Trump is now going for herd immunity.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Airius: orbister: How bad can a vaccine which has passed Stage 1 and Stage 2 be? Waiting for Stage 3 would be fine under normal conditions, but it looks possible that another 200,000 Americans will die before one is ready. Maybe the urgency justifies a different approach from usual?

Did penicillin go through the full testing process (of the time) before being use on WW2 battlefields?

What if the vaccine causes an immune response so strong that it kills you?

what if people grow extra arms or legs or wings after six months? they wouldn't be able to fit in their SUV's anymore.


What if people turn green and all buffed out strong and get the ability to shoot spider webs out of their wrists, leap tall buildings in a single bound, shoot laser beams out of their eyes, run as fast as the speed of light, scale buildings without rope, fly, fly on fire, breath underwater, summon all manner of water critter at will, shapeshift, mind control, telekinesis, teleportation, super stretch abilities, retractable blades in knuckles, xray vision, freeze time, and travel anywhere in time?  I'd be down for that.
 
docilej
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Compound V ?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

red230: [Fark user image image 850x468]


Oh, that Borat.
 
whitroth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

orbister: How bad can a vaccine which has passed Stage 1 and Stage 2 be? Waiting for Stage 3 would be fine under normal conditions, but it looks possible that another 200,000 Americans will die before one is ready. Maybe the urgency justifies a different approach from usual?

Did penicillin go through the full testing process (of the time) before being use on WW2 battlefields?


Penicillin: discovered 1928
 
devilskware [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's the big deal? Everyone knows all you need to do is wear a mask.
 
