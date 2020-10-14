 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   Maskless lap dances, other COVID violations cited as state suspends liquor license for Mardi Gras strip club in Springfield. Strange times Archie, strange times   (masslive.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Alcoholic beverage, Striptease, Mardi Gras, U.S. state, United States, ABCC report, Strip club, Ale House  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 12:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Eye on Springfield Intro
Youtube sxxhb34_iGg


kent brockman willl get to the bottom of it
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


What have you done, Barterfly?  Whare will Luanne Van Hoten work now?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are they talking about the bordello?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry.  That post made no sense, Harry.  It was the Sex Caldron that burned down.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thank God, Deja Vu' and Silhouette's are still standing.
 
comrade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I read the headline as "maskless tap dancers" and thought to myself that that actually sounds like a fun strip club.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I went to a high school football game last night. Signs up all over the place that says masks are required. This was at a Catholic high school that my son was playing against. Not that it matters, but we kicked the shiat out of them. Every single one of us in the visitor stand were wearing masks and socially distance. Here is a picture of the Catholic moms and dads. Draw your own conclusions
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because that's what people go to strip clubs for - faces.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I went to a high school football game last night. Signs up all over the place that says masks are required. This was at a Catholic high school that my son was playing against. Not that it matters, but we kicked the shiat out of them. Every single one of us in the visitor stand were wearing masks and socially distance. Here is a picture of the Catholic moms and dads. Draw your own conclusions
[Fark user image image 425x566]


"... and they're Catholics."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Isn't that like 2 times the stupid if they're also Trump supporters?

/caucasian-americans
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Jeez, Springfield has really gone down the tubes lately
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Go to a strip club in Springfield and catching COVID may be the least of your problems.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.