 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Global warming down 40% in the Gulf of Guinea   (reuters.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Nigeria, knives attack, Nigeria's Niger Delta, dozen countries, nautical miles, West Africa's coast, Gulf of Guinea, Ship  
•       •       •

1503 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Kegluneq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


sparrowism.soc.srcf.netView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in IT in Palm Beach.

We had a client who got the Nigerian Prince email, but had been to a party the previous weekend and had actually met some African dignitary, and was convinced this was that guy.  He was us asking for support on how to send the money.

We had to show him the Scopes page on it. "I don't know who you met last weekend, but this isn't him."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, Reuters, it's called the "Adriatic Sea," you farking hatemongers.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't understand how the pirates can be successful at this. I'm guessing the ships don't have armed security?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I don't understand how the pirates can be successful at this. I'm guessing the ships don't have armed security?


Some have tons. It's your own law on the high seas.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I don't understand how the pirates can be successful at this. I'm guessing the ships don't have armed security?


It would literally have taken the same amount of time it took you to post this to google and find out that ships are not armed, and do not typically have armed security.

You might have even found the reasons why.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Black Pirates, please fill out the following survey for exciting discounts on all Kroger products!

How would you rate your gayness in comparison with White Pirates?

A) Much gayer
B) About as gay
C) Not as gay
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Butt Pirates?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: MelGoesOnTour: I don't understand how the pirates can be successful at this. I'm guessing the ships don't have armed security?

Some have tons. It's your own law on the high seas.


Stand Your.....Water?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: MelGoesOnTour: I don't understand how the pirates can be successful at this. I'm guessing the ships don't have armed security?

It would literally have taken the same amount of time it took you to post this to google and find out that ships are not armed, and do not typically have armed security.

You might have even found the reasons why.


You mean in about the same amount of time it took you to be so condescending and proud of yourself?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow, the BLM protests have gone global.

/Grease... Meet fire...
 
Saturn5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
40%?  How much is a whole Global Warming?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.