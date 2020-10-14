 Skip to content
(Independent)   This is why you never ask the public to name a street   (independent.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Tha​t​+St+%26+This+St,+Porters+Lake,+NS+B3E+​1H4,+Can­a­da/[nospam-﹫-backwards]44*7383917,-63.3076835,17​z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4b5a3101fa​18dfaf:0x7fe31169ad1dd5a!8m2!3d44.7383​917!4d-63.3054948
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think a lot of farkers are living on "I'm missing a screw street".
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Any street that has an IKEA, should be named "#%*&*$@ won't fit together" Avenue
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I think a lot of farkers are living on "I'm missing a screw street".


I've got all mine. It just seems one is loose...
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Found it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Streety McStreetface?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do you want a Weedlord Bonerhitler 420 St? Because that's how you get a Weedlord Bonerhitler 420  St
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Enjoy your affordable Swedish crap
Youtube HowXEBisrkI
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is a Breakfast Club reference here somewhere.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tnorflivilbyn

There.

Makes as much as since as anything at IKEA.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better than Weedlord Bornerhitler
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's a John Holmes Road near me.  Would like to know the back-story on that.

/no, it's not particularly long
 
rhodabear
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wish my area would let the public name roads.  Why does everything new have to be "New Cut Rd", "Ridge Ave", or named after a type of tree?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB: There was some veteran's housing built in my city in the late 40s. They originally named the streets after Allied Generals (McNaughton, Churchill, Eisenhower, etc.), but oddly enough the guys who lived there weren't to keen on those names, so they simply rippled the street signs down and installed their own with names more to their liking. The names picked were pretty innocuous, even by mid-century moral hygiene standards of the time, but the city dug in. This back and forth went on until the early 60s when the city and post office finally gave up and officially changed the names to those chosen by the residents.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cmon, be McStreetface.

/RTFA

Very fitting for an Ikea.
 
houginator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's a subdivision near my old house that's roads are all named after things in Star Wars.   I assume the only reason they got away with it is that its in the middle of nowhere SC, and Disney's lawyers have not detected it yet.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Coon Hunt Road is totally legit.
Coon Hunt Rd. Tennessee keeping it OG Confederate. Because history.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

COVID19: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Tha​t​+St+%26+This+St,+Porters+Lake,+NS+B3E+​1H4,+Canada/[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]44[* image 7x13]7383917,-63.3076835,17z/data=!3m1​!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4b5a3101fa18dfaf:0x7f​e31169ad1dd5a!8m2!3d44.7383917!4d-63.3​054948


https://goo.gl/maps/nda3BBC5qDeRHtdL8​
 
farker99
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In San Diego we have the intersection of

Nobel

And

Lebon.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gushing Granny Rd
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB: The better 3/4s and I assembled a lofted IKEA bed in a tiny un-airconditioned apartment. It involved holding a large amount of heavy wooden sh*t in above our heads while fumbling with arcane fasteners, trying to read directions on the floor. We had to disassemble it most of the way through because it was facing the wrong way, and the room was too small to turn it around.

The fact that we're still married is how I know we're solid
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A few blocks from my house. I'm kind of a big deal around here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
