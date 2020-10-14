 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Air conditioning unit moved several feet from home. There are no suspects
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
October in Ohio.  Isn't that the time of year, up there, that air conditioners migrate?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tweakers on a scrap run.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
🎶 "There's my A/C on the right. 🎶
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll bet it was a Carrier.  But they're cool.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Typical tweakers doing $1000 in damage to get $8 worth of scrap.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sorry, that thing was too heavy to carry with my bad back.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apparently Pearl Road has isn't straight.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Parma. Normally, it's someone stole all my plastic pink flamingos from the front yard.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It took me to read the entire first part about the drunken bonfire guy to realize this was a string of police blotters and the air condition part was not related to the bonfire.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Love police blotter humor. They seem like jolly coppers on parade when they're making droll jests at our expense rather than shooting up our houses at night.
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I'm in a pretty low-crime rural area, and I've had the catalytic converters stolen from both my trucks this year. I even have video of the second one being stolen in the middle of the day but he's completely covered up, have absolutely no description to give anyone. Took him under 3 minutes. Probably does it all day.

I don't know what you get, but because he's blindly cutting it out with a battery-powered sawzall, didn't leave enough pipe to attach a new one, so I basically have to replace the entire exhaust system.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

digidorm: I don't know what you get



The main reason that catalytic converters are stolen is because they're valuable to scrap metal dealers. They contain precious metals, including rhodium, platinum, and palladium.
 
Chevello
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This reminds me of when my son decided someone had broken into our home and turned all the outlets upside down.
"Someone broke in and turned the outlets in my room UPSIDE DOWN!"
"They're all like that in this house"
"THEY DID ALL OF THEM?!!!!"
 
docilej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Run straight pipes !!!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chevello: This reminds me of when my son decided someone had broken into our home and turned all the outlets upside down.
"Someone broke in and turned the outlets in my room UPSIDE DOWN!"
"They're all like that in this house"
"THEY DID ALL OF THEM?!!!!"


Depending on the age of your son at the time, it could be an amusing toddler story, or a serious substance abuse story.  I'm going to give you the funny vote and hope for the best.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chevello: This reminds me of when my son decided someone had broken into our home and turned all the outlets upside down.
"Someone broke in and turned the outlets in my room UPSIDE DOWN!"
"They're all like that in this house"
"THEY DID ALL OF THEM?!!!!"


Check your weed and booze...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Then he will be the next one in the article. Ticketed for illegal exhaust.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not cool, bro.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Got two Toyota Matrixes..  maybe 5" ground clearance & a tilt switch is installed on both..  runs a siren module rated at 125 db..  that sound will bring out the Remington.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In addition, the driver's passenger -- who was also drunk -- was cited for obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

The Mayfield Heights woman kept yelling and interfering with the arrest of her boyfriend. When she refused to quiet down, the girlfriend was arrested.

That chick is a keeper.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cops and neighbors don't like that... just sayin'...
 
