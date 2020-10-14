 Skip to content
(CNN)   From this pic it appears the Boy Scouts are trying to overthrow the King of Thailand   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Monarchy, Prime minister, Constitutional monarchy, Bhumibol Adulyadej, Head of state, Thailand, Democracy, Constitution  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skalp.comView Full Size


Does not approve
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can be sent to jail for 37 years for making a sarcastic comment on the internet about the king's dog:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/201​5​/dec/15/thai-man-faces-jail-insulting-​kings-dog-sarcastic-internet-post

/what a little b*tch
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just telling the king to "read between the lines".
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will assume that your greasy granny and the King of Siammy are still in power.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladyboi Scouts?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close:

http://theantimedia.org/mockingjay-ba​n​ned-in-thai-theaters-after-inspiring-r​eal-life-dissent/
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Havent we seen this movie before?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just trying to earn that covered "Filibustering" merit badge.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
MATA
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bthom37: Just trying to earn that covered "Filibustering" merit badge.


*Coveted
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Havent we seen this movie before?

[Fark user image 425x318]


That is the source of the hand sign, per the farking article.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Begoggle: MATA


Make America Thailand Again?
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least they are trying to do something.......but is 3 fingers enough??
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The caption fails to identify the elephant here:
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


What is that covering the car? What is really going on there?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: The caption fails to identify the elephant here:
[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

What is that covering the car? What is really going on there?


Wait.... my first thought was that it was covered in dirt, and water was washing away some of it, but ...is that... gold? The look is the reflection? That guy has a solid gold car? WTF?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: LesserEvil: The caption fails to identify the elephant here:
[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

What is that covering the car? What is really going on there?

Wait.... my first thought was that it was covered in dirt, and water was washing away some of it, but ...is that... gold? The look is the reflection? That guy has a solid gold car? WTF?


It is the royal motorized carriage, you cad.

And probably covered in gold leaf.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Havent we seen this movie before?

[Fark user image 425x318]


That's why they are using the sign.

/great, Kingy, you've pissed off Katniss
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: LesserEvil: LesserEvil: The caption fails to identify the elephant here:
[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

What is that covering the car? What is really going on there?

Wait.... my first thought was that it was covered in dirt, and water was washing away some of it, but ...is that... gold? The look is the reflection? That guy has a solid gold car? WTF?

It is the royal motorized carriage, you cad.

And probably covered in gold leaf.



Looks like its raining.

and she's either crying or about to sneeze
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Allzeit Bereit  Sübmeister
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have fun storming the castle!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vajiralongkorn -- who spends much of his time overseas -- returned to Thailand this week for a host of royal duties

So I guess the King is learning that one night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble. There's not much between despair and ecstasy
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: The caption fails to identify the elephant here:
[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

What is that covering the car? What is really going on there?


Well, would you have expected a King who has spent most of this year in an exclusive ski resort in Germany taking turns banging different members of his harem "royal consorts" to be driving around in an old dusty Ford Escort?
 
wage0048
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a Merit Badge for that, but it's not required for Eagle, so not many scouts actually bother with it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: The caption fails to identify the elephant here:
[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

What is that covering the car? What is really going on there?


Looks more like butter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Two Three
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
qqq
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
