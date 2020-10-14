 Skip to content
Germany agrees to $662mil in aid to Holocaust survivors, and it only took over 75 years to do it
    World War II, Germany, Nazi Germany, Holocaust survivors, Israel, Adolf Hitler, The Holocaust  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America still has reservations about the whole reparations thing.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if you don't wait for enough of them to die off it ends up costing a lot more.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: America still has reservations about the whole reparations thing.


To be fair, Reagan's apology and $20K in reparations for the Internment was a frippin' miracle.

When I was in Germany, between '79 to '81, it was amazing. No German I ever talked to had anyone in their family who'd been in the war. Me? I knew I had family on both sides, in both theaters, but not a single German I knew had even a neighbor who'd been a soldier. Or was even 'political' during those days. It was a damn uncomfortable topic in those days, and not exactly better as time's gone on.

It's like all the folks from Munich who never knew Dachau existed. Just escaped them. Huge surprise. I mean, yeah, it's hard to admit that your family was cool with mass murder, but at least my Japanese relatives could say that the times were crazy, and the nation went crazy. And the US has been embarrassed by our stances over the years, and sh*t like Tulsa or the union busting head caving isn't exactly easy to admit, but Germany...I can understand why they'd want to just pretend that their families weren't a part of such things. Even if there were public records. I understand, and they've made strides to correct, but Pretending doesn't help. I get it, but...damn.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: When I was in Germany, between '79 to '81, it was amazing. No German I ever talked to had anyone in their family who'd been in the war. Me? I knew I had family on both sides, in both theaters, but not a single German I knew had even a neighbor who'd been a soldier. Or was even 'political' during those days. It was a damn uncomfortable topic in those days, and not exactly better as time's gone on.


And yet everyone in the southern US who has plausible family legacy from the 1800s claims to be the descendent of a Confederate general...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A whole $2,700 per person. They will live like kings. I am sure that will make up for it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: hubiestubert: When I was in Germany, between '79 to '81, it was amazing. No German I ever talked to had anyone in their family who'd been in the war. Me? I knew I had family on both sides, in both theaters, but not a single German I knew had even a neighbor who'd been a soldier. Or was even 'political' during those days. It was a damn uncomfortable topic in those days, and not exactly better as time's gone on.

And yet everyone in the southern US who has plausible family legacy from the 1800s claims to be the descendent of a Confederate general...


Not just a claim, dear.  They also want to start another war and "reclaim" their "property".  I'll take pretending it never happened to having a culture and heritage solely based upon wanting to bring it back.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is specifically to help with survivors affected by Covid, trollmitter.

As a result of negotiations with the Claims Conference since 1952, the German government has paid more than $80 billion in Holocaust reparations.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So apparently this is funding for those who missed earlier rounds of compensation.  Good that it's happening, in many cases very bad it took so long.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd have to look up the details, but I'm pretty sure Germany has been paying out pensions to Holocaust survivors since maybe the 50's.  This looks like an expansion of that because COVID and some people hadn't been getting the payments for some reason.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile in the US...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: vudukungfu: America still has reservations about the whole reparations thing.

To be fair, Reagan's apology and $20K in reparations for the Internment was a frippin' miracle.

When I was in Germany, between '79 to '81, it was amazing. No German I ever talked to had anyone in their family who'd been in the war. Me? I knew I had family on both sides, in both theaters, but not a single German I knew had even a neighbor who'd been a soldier. Or was even 'political' during those days. It was a damn uncomfortable topic in those days, and not exactly better as time's gone on.

It's like all the folks from Munich who never knew Dachau existed. Just escaped them. Huge surprise. I mean, yeah, it's hard to admit that your family was cool with mass murder, but at least my Japanese relatives could say that the times were crazy, and the nation went crazy. And the US has been embarrassed by our stances over the years, and sh*t like Tulsa or the union busting head caving isn't exactly easy to admit, but Germany...I can understand why they'd want to just pretend that their families weren't a part of such things. Even if there were public records. I understand, and they've made strides to correct, but Pretending doesn't help. I get it, but...damn.


I've said it before in another thread, covering this, making it "unspeakable" and living in constant shame is making the (relatively) younger generations revolt against this and show anger, as they have never done anything wrong.
Left as it is, it will breed antisemitism again.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: hubiestubert: vudukungfu: America still has reservations about the whole reparations thing.

To be fair, Reagan's apology and $20K in reparations for the Internment was a frippin' miracle.

When I was in Germany, between '79 to '81, it was amazing. No German I ever talked to had anyone in their family who'd been in the war. Me? I knew I had family on both sides, in both theaters, but not a single German I knew had even a neighbor who'd been a soldier. Or was even 'political' during those days. It was a damn uncomfortable topic in those days, and not exactly better as time's gone on.

It's like all the folks from Munich who never knew Dachau existed. Just escaped them. Huge surprise. I mean, yeah, it's hard to admit that your family was cool with mass murder, but at least my Japanese relatives could say that the times were crazy, and the nation went crazy. And the US has been embarrassed by our stances over the years, and sh*t like Tulsa or the union busting head caving isn't exactly easy to admit, but Germany...I can understand why they'd want to just pretend that their families weren't a part of such things. Even if there were public records. I understand, and they've made strides to correct, but Pretending doesn't help. I get it, but...damn.

I've said it before in another thread, covering this, making it "unspeakable" and living in constant shame is making the (relatively) younger generations revolt against this and show anger, as they have never done anything wrong.
Left as it is, it will breed antisemitism again.


PS, have you ever done a gene test? Some families seem to be multicultural in their own right. :)
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic "

"The new funds are targeted to Jews who aren't receiving pensions already from Germany, primarily people who fled the Nazis and ended up in Russia and elsewhere to hide during the war. "

It's COVID aid.

Also FTFA:

"As a result of negotiations with the Claims Conference since 1952, the German government has paid more than $80 billion in Holocaust reparations. "

The dollar amount paid by the US in reparatations to slaves and their descendants in the US escapes me right now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: America still has reservations about the whole reparations thing.


Not at all.  I think America is ready to make amends to every surviving slave.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I've said it before in another thread, covering this, making it "unspeakable" and living in constant shame is making the (relatively) younger generations revolt against this and show anger, as they have never done anything wrong.
Left as it is, it will breed antisemitism again.


Not sure I understand your meaning. "Making it unspeakable" is kind of vague. Do you mean the Holocaust should be spoken about more nicely, or what? Thanks.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interesting. I didn't know that saying something stupid in an earlier thread meant you could say it again in another one and have it be less stupid.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: America still has reservations about the whole reparations thing.


Cool pun, Bro!
 
