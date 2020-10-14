 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   CDC warns your Thanksgiving could be stuffed with Covid-19 if you invite everyone over   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But families will still do it anyway.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least I won't have to force a smile and a compliment about that bread brick our hostess laughingly calls stuffing.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So you're saying invite a whole group of people that I don't like?  Got it.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I typically go over to my parents and they invite a couple of aunts/uncles and cousins. I'll still iffy about going this year because I know my extended family aren't the brightest and who farking knows if they've been following any of the safety rules?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: So you're saying invite a whole group of people that I don't like?  Got it.


I suppose that's one way to solve that obnoxious drunk uncle problem for good.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Your risk is exponentially higher if you invite Trump voters over.

Just Don't
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This year is my sister's turn to host. We're supposed to go to her place out in the country, have dinner with her in-laws and extended family.

ericsiggyscott.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/Leaving aside our own health (we're relatively young and relatively healthy), coronavirus *will* kill at least one of them
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this the Romero Institute at the CDC? Pretty farking obvious that crowding your home with people is a COVID incubator.

My SO and I have already ruled out Thanksgiving and Christmas with the extended family. They're idiot MAGAts, to boot, so we don't want our holidays spoiled with their shiat.
 
Lafcadio [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am so excited about my ain't-going-anywhere, hanging with just my wife and kids Thanksgiving and Christmas.  We will chill, eat, play video games, and not much else.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most of my family is conservative Republican Christians, so I already avoid them around the holidays. Throw what I'm sure is a lot of "masks are for pussies" into the mix, and you couldn't get me to a family Thanksgiving if you kidnapped me.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is so farking stupid.

Go visit your family.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Imagine....the ultimate irony that a holiday that was founded on the foundation of a group of people being "thankful" to their hosts by making them sick with infectious disease is now finally going to be celebrated correctly hundreds of years later.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: This is so farking stupid.

Go visit your family.


no u
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just heat them up to 165 degrees internal temp first. Problem solved.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: This is so farking stupid.

Go visit your family.


Are you a mortician?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: This is so farking stupid.

Go visit your family.


Hey everyone Coronavirus has a Fark handle
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well that settles it - beer, silence and Baldur's Gate it is!


/That was happening anyway
 
comrade
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You're all going to look foolish when Fox News interviews Dr Johnny Bananas about this.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tomorrow they'll say it's only way to prevent COVID
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skatedrifter: This is so farking stupid.

Go visit your family.


No chance. Thanksgiving is canceled this year.

Talked to my mother yesterday and found out that my brother and his girlfriend are apparently covidiots. And he drives for Uber. Even she doesn't want them around her.
 
