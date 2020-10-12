 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Study of death certificates shows that the U.S. probably has already crossed 300,000 COVID-related deaths
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've always felt there was an undercount, but I had no idea it could be over 75,000

Have we rounded the corner yet?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know if there is any way to know for sure anymore. Between the incompetent response and sheer farkery with the data it is a hopeless mess.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It takes some effort to count so poorly, but lucky us, we have Republicans.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting rid of the pandemic response team is working out well.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is the type of math republicans do to make themselves feel better.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

it will all disappear in the summer heat, plus, if you dont test, you wont have more cases. simple.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoda thunk that removing the CDC from the record-keeping role would lead to farkery re: the numbers?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300,000 dead, or as I think of it "what comes of letting right wingers have political power"

Time to take it away.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of these deaths were caused by anti masters because "hey, I feel fine"...

These are the same people that come to work with a stomach virus and schedule 3 meetings
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We stopped the testing, so those don't count.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


IT'S JUST THE FLU!
I'M IMMUNE!
I WANNA KISS YOU ALL!
I'M SIGNING AN EXECUTIVE ORDER ORDERING EVERYONE TO HUG AND KISS! OR ELSE!
HERD IMMUNITY!!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I am very much anti master.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think anyone with a brain knew that the numbers were being underreported.  We wont know for sure until a correlation between historical expectations on things like pneumonia deaths vs COVID-era numbers is investigated.
 
somakid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This went away last Easter though, right?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somehow you always turn up to shiat post in these threads.

If 300,000 dead Americans doesn't scare you, you're probably Russian.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But Trump's Administration is reviewing the data from the CDC before it gets released.
So the virus is almost gone now.
God bless Darnold Trump.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not coronavirus.

It's just 75,000 people who died of nonspecific pneumonia, flu-like symptoms, heart attacks, and stroke.

Nothing to see here.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's okay, this is sort of a safe space... no kink shaming.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Tiresome fearmongering summons Floyd.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

"Fearmongering" is not what is happening in this thread.

This has been one of the worst disasters this country has ever seen.

You have to be truly ignorant to try and downplay it like you are doing.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I really hate to see people misquote Trump to bend the truth.

Its HERD MENTALITY!
 
jbuist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I still see people insisting it's only 6,000 dead.

I'm not even going to try and convince them that the John Hopkins numbers are an undercount. Their kid's history teachers will fill that knowledge gap in their family tree. Hopefully.
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

To be fair, some number of those people may have died from other things, like bashing their own head in with a hammer because they couldn't go to a bar and get drunk with their fellow plague rats.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pointing out the overuse of the "Scary" tag is not downplaying anything snowflake.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yes, it is.  Especially since we are on track to have half a million dead by next year.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Do you strop to stay this edgy?  Or are you more of a disposable blades kinda guy..?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The virus does not care if you are afraid or not.
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
this is the mystery of the covid quotient
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Seems more like a pizza cutter, to me.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 minute ago  

And cough all over you in the locker room.

\was blue collar.
 
