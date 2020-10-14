 Skip to content
Come for the mayors butt. Stay for the news anchor meltdown
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice people there. One should be in jail.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the immortal words of Joe Quimby, " You don't scare me - that could be anyone's ass!"

S4E12
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Phrasing?
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This story is peak Alaska.

And keep in mind that we still don't know everything, and there might be even weirder stuff coming out later.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So a reporter accused the mayor of being a pedophile and was going to reveal him (while making anti-Semitic remarks) if he didn't kill himself or resign, the reporter got arrested for assaulting her boss (whom she identified as her finance), and the mayor apologized for his inappropriate relationship with the reporter. Whew!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skyotter: This story is peak Alaska.

And keep in mind that we still don't know everything, and there might be even weirder stuff coming out later.


Hell, the mayor was a fink when I lived there 30 years ago.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody put their dick in crazy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Before Ms. Athens posted her video online, the mayor's office said, she had left a voice message for him. In a copy of that message provided by the office, Ms. Athens can be heard in a furious rant making anti-Semitic references and saying that she would be exposing the mayor as "a pedophile."
"I'm going to get an Emmy, so you either turn yourself in, kill yourself, or do what you need to do," Ms. Athens said, according to the audio clip. She then said she would personally kill him and his wife.
Ms. Athens, 41, is the main anchor for two outlets, KTBY and KYUR, which broadcast online as Your Alaska Link. Bill Fielder, the station owner, said the video Ms. Athens posted had not been approved. He has demanded that she remove references to the news outlets.
"We had no knowledge of it in advance of her posting it," Mr. Fielder said.
Ms. Athens was arrested on Friday after a physical altercation with her boss at the station, according to local news reports, not long after her video was posted to Facebook. She was charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and released over the weekend on bail.

Sounds like he put his dick pic in crazy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sounds like somebody put their dick in crazy.


God DAMMIT!
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, and TFA doesn't even mention the booze-infused cookie mom and the underage escort service allegations.

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/ancho​r​age/2020/10/13/anchorage-mayor-ethan-b​erkowitz-announces-resignation/
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are definitely some mental health issues here.

Or simply Alaska, I guess, judging from what I've heard about life up there.
 
godxam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only way you'll reveal that reporter's sources is with a DNA test.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: So a reporter accused the mayor of being a pedophile and was going to reveal him (while making anti-Semitic remarks) if he didn't kill himself or resign, the reporter got arrested for assaulting her boss (whom she identified as her finance), and the mayor apologized for his inappropriate relationship with the reporter. Whew!


All they need is a gator and some meth and this could be Florida
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Her voicemail to the Mayor is amazing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What an idiot, he could have flipped all of this on it's head pretty easily with her threatening to murder his family and obviously being a Q nutter.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

godxam: [Fark user image image 750x422]


Oompa loompa doopity doo
If you show me your cock, I'll rip it in two

Oompa loompa doopity dee
The Jews have mind control techno-lo-gy
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ms. Athens can be heard in a furious rant making anti-Semitic references and saying that she would be exposing the mayor as "a pedophile."
"I'm going to get an Emmy, so you either turn yourself in, kill yourself, or do what you need to do," Ms. Athens said, according to the audio clip. She then said she would personally kill him and his wife.

WellThatEscalatedQuickly.jpg

Ms. Athens was arrested on Friday after a physical altercation with her boss at the station, according to local news reports, not long after her video was posted to Facebook. She was charged with misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct

IThoughtThisWasAmerica.jpg
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

godxam: [Fark user image 750x422]


She ate my soul all the way from Alaska.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd see the day someone could tell Sarah Palin, "Hold my beer".
 
deadsanta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Welp he's a perv and she's a bigot, sounds like they're perfect for each other.  At least it will be a great story to tell the grandkids.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skyotter: Oh, and TFA doesn't even mention the booze-infused cookie mom and the underage escort service allegations.

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/anchor​age/2020/10/13/anchorage-mayor-ethan-b​erkowitz-announces-resignation/


that story states that there are nudes of the reporter.

Well?
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Grungehamster: So a reporter accused the mayor of being a pedophile and was going to reveal him (while making anti-Semitic remarks) if he didn't kill himself or resign, the reporter got arrested for assaulting her boss (whom she identified as her finance), and the mayor apologized for his inappropriate relationship with the reporter. Whew!

All they need is a gator and some meth and this could be Florida


Bear and Coke it's the Alaska way
 
scalpod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I'm going to get an Emmy..."

Or a jail cell with a heaping helping of national embarrassment in a career-ending spasm of rage, whichever comes first?
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So we are doing phrasing again, right subby?
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: skyotter: Oh, and TFA doesn't even mention the booze-infused cookie mom and the underage escort service allegations.

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/anchor​age/2020/10/13/anchorage-mayor-ethan-b​erkowitz-announces-resignation/

that story states that there are nudes of the reporter.

Well?


Hell, I just want to see the Fb video :/
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scalpod: "I'm going to get an Emmy..."

Or a jail cell with a heaping helping of national embarrassment in a career-ending spasm of rage, whichever comes first?


At 41, it could be early stages of menopause... testosterone balance a wee bit higher than it used to be?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DonaldJDrumpf: doomjesse: Grungehamster: So a reporter accused the mayor of being a pedophile and was going to reveal him (while making anti-Semitic remarks) if he didn't kill himself or resign, the reporter got arrested for assaulting her boss (whom she identified as her finance), and the mayor apologized for his inappropriate relationship with the reporter. Whew!

All they need is a gator and some meth and this could be Florida

Bear and Coke it's the Alaska way


Wait, which kind of Coke: the cola or the powder?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Haven't seen a local news person fall this hard since the grape stomping lady from 15 years ago.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Saw the NYT link and was afraid it was going to be De Blasio.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Salmon: skyotter: Oh, and TFA doesn't even mention the booze-infused cookie mom and the underage escort service allegations.

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/anchor​age/2020/10/13/anchorage-mayor-ethan-b​erkowitz-announces-resignation/

that story states that there are nudes of the reporter.

Well?

Hell, I just want to see the Fb video :/


Why, is he the father?

/meh
 
scalpod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Becoming the news yourself? That's really heavy, man... HEAVY..."
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: thespindrifter: Salmon: skyotter: Oh, and TFA doesn't even mention the booze-infused cookie mom and the underage escort service allegations.

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/anchor​age/2020/10/13/anchorage-mayor-ethan-b​erkowitz-announces-resignation/

that story states that there are nudes of the reporter.

Well?

Hell, I just want to see the Fb video :/

Why, is he the father?

/meh


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: scalpod: "I'm going to get an Emmy..."

Or a jail cell with a heaping helping of national embarrassment in a career-ending spasm of rage, whichever comes first?

At 41, it could be early stages of menopause... testosterone balance a wee bit higher than it used to be?


I imagine a crying fit in the middle of Vons because they stopped carrying tapioca. I can't say that menopause would be the sole reason to blackmail the mayor and punch your boss.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is her:

KYUR - NewsNet Alaska at 10 - Open July 28, 2020
Youtube 8yf-DJEh2t4
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: DonaldJDrumpf: doomjesse: Grungehamster: So a reporter accused the mayor of being a pedophile and was going to reveal him (while making anti-Semitic remarks) if he didn't kill himself or resign, the reporter got arrested for assaulting her boss (whom she identified as her finance), and the mayor apologized for his inappropriate relationship with the reporter. Whew!

All they need is a gator and some meth and this could be Florida

Bear and Coke it's the Alaska way

Wait, which kind of Coke: the cola or the powder?


Yes
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is it the cold winters that turn the people up there into Chuds?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Haven't seen a local news person fall this hard since the grape stomping lady from 15 years ago.


Grape Lady falls (Original)
Youtube STbhaqsBJB0


For anyone that is unaware
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 400x400]
[Fark user image image 400x456]

Is it the cold winters that turn the people up there into Chuds?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: thespindrifter: scalpod: "I'm going to get an Emmy..."

Or a jail cell with a heaping helping of national embarrassment in a career-ending spasm of rage, whichever comes first?

At 41, it could be early stages of menopause... testosterone balance a wee bit higher than it used to be?

I imagine a crying fit in the middle of Vons because they stopped carrying tapioca. I can't say that menopause would be the sole reason to blackmail the mayor and punch your boss.


Well no, a scumbag being a scumbag obviously added fuel to that fire.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.