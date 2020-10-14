 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Rain on your wedding day is when you have to go legitimate bridezilla and call off the wedding outside a church after finding out your husband-to-be slept with your best friend and bridesmaid (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that one or two other people with whom he slept?

/drtfa
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only Fark had a more appropriate tag for this.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At the same time?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Is that one or two other people with whom he slept?

/drtfa


One and the same.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Persnickety: If only Fark had a more appropriate tag for this.


Don't ya think?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe I misunderstand the definition, but that doesn't strike me as very bridezilla. Unfortunate timing but short of potential revenge speech at the reception why make promises you know neither of you are going to keep? Better to get out before lying to everyone and having to annul it anyway.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Going out on a limb and assuming none of the people involved are attractive.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Persnickety: If only Fark had a more appropriate tag for this.


I believe the rule is that you're not allowed to use it if it would be correct to use it.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should have gone ahead with the wedding and then divorced him right away so she could take half his stuff.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought you were supposed to do that. Isn't that kind of the normal thing?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Should have gone ahead with the wedding and then divorced him right away so she could take half his stuff.


What do you think the guy is - a prince or something?
 
orbister
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nicole's having an affair with Chook. Muriel saw them farking on your wedding day. You can stick your drink up your arse, Tonya.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chad always wins.
 
turboke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Persnickety: If only Fark had a more appropriate tag for this.

I believe the rule is that you're not allowed to use it if it would be correct to use it.


Isn't that ironic?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Joke's on the bridesmaid, though.  She's going to get stuck in a time loop and have to kiss Andy Samberg.
 
Error 482
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I thought you were supposed to do that. Isn't that kind of the normal thing?


I've seen several documentaries on the subject, and unlike this story, they all had happy endings.
 
JNowe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: At the same time?


"Try not to fark any bridesmaids on your way through the parking lot!"
 
