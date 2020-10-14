 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Ever read Paul Brickhill's "The Dambusters"? Then you'll know what a 5 ton Tallboy is. Ever wonder what it looked like when one went off? Wonder no longer
    World War II, British bomb, Navy divers, 5,400kg Tallboy bomb, second world war, German cruiser, small explosion, Poland  
I Ate Shergar
5 hours ago  
akdfurniture.co.ukView Full Size

Well, maybe you don't have room for it any more, but blowing it up seems a bit extreme.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
4 hours ago  
Was this the 'bouncing bomb"?
 
shadow01
4 hours ago  
Yes, I read the book, it involved the skip bomb design. Don't recall them using Tallboys.
 
foo monkey
2 hours ago  
Yes, we've all seen Star Wars.
 
HugeMistake
2 hours ago  
That seems an odd approach for a target as small as a ship. Was the theory that even if you didn't get a hit, you would swamp the cruiser?
 
shadow01
2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: That seems an odd approach for a target as small as a ship. Was the theory that even if you didn't get a hit, you would swamp the cruiser?


The idea was to cavetate underneath and break the ship's keel.
 
gaslight
1 hour ago  
You should also check out his book The Great Escape which differs more than somewhat from the film. Interestingly the book is in two parts, the escape of the 100 airmen and then the after war police investigation into the fifty who were shot after being captured.
 
macadamnut
1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Yes, we've all seen Star Wars.


Yeah, that was the second mind-blowing thing about The Dambusters. I was ready for the first one.
 
jtown
1 hour ago  
images.heb.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Was this the 'bouncing bomb"?


No.
 
ukexpat
1 hour ago  
WTF no audio - wanted to hear the boom. Well, it is the Grauniad after all.
 
American Decency Association
1 hour ago  
more info https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020​-10-14​/world-war-two-bomb-found-in-poland-ex​plodes-while-defused/12764522

Detonated too early, or in don't look at me speak: "The deflagration process turned into detonation. The object can be considered as neutralised, it will not pose any more threat."
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  
Oh my.  A small explosion went off next to me.  I am completely disarmed.
 
freakay
1 hour ago  
Weren't the doing a remake of dam busters? I remember hearing that because they had to change the name of the commanders dog uncomfortably named with the Latin word for "black."
 
princhester
1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Was this the 'bouncing bomb"?


No.  617 squadron was initially formed for the dambuster  raids but then went on to become a specialist high precision squadron dropping first Tallboy (5t) and then Grand Slam (10t) bombs on hardened and high value targets like submarine pens, bridges and larger ships.

Brickhill's book is a bloody good read if you get the chance.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
1 hour ago  
I wonder if they tried the technique some British explosives wizard developed. He straps a shaped charge to whatever he wants disarmed and the jet of gasses (whatever it's called) blows a hole through the casing and causes whatever explosive inside to burn up without exploding.  Netflix or Prime had a documentary on it.

The guy is straight out of a movie.  He appears to be some doddering old fool, meek, harmless, and knows more about explosives than anyone else.
 
PunGent
55 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: That seems an odd approach for a target as small as a ship. Was the theory that even if you didn't get a hit, you would swamp the cruiser?


Not sure about this one, but the RAF used them on the Tirpitz, iirc, while she was anchored in a fjord.  So, big ship, not moving = appropriate use of those munitions.  No direct hits, but even the near misses shifted her turbines off their mountings, keeping her from sortieing for additional months.
 
Cormee
54 minutes ago  
OK, why weren't the birds evacuated?
 
lobotomy survivor
54 minutes ago  
The aquatic life in the area will not have appreciated that.
 
Mad Scientist
54 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman
53 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


The RAF used tall boys to sink the battleship Tirpitz, the craters from near misses are still there ~75 years later.
 
Turbo Cojones
52 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: The aquatic life in the area will not have appreciated that.


War is hell
 
princhester
51 minutes ago  
Wikipedia -

"The Tallboy was designed to be dropped from an optimal altitude of 18,000 ft (5,500 m) at a forward speed of 170 mph (270 km/h), hitting at 750 mph (1,210 km/h).[3] It made a crater 80 ft (24 m) deep and 100 ft (30 m) across and could go through 16 ft (4.9 m) of concrete.[1]"
 
Nick Nostril
51 minutes ago  

ukexpat: WTF no audio - wanted to hear the boom. Well, it is the Grauniad after all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
51 minutes ago  

shadow01: Yes, I read the book, it involved the skip bomb design. Don't recall them using Tallboys.


Tallboys were designed to break up foundations by penetrating into the ground and causing shockwaves. They were also known as earthquake bombs.
 
schecter
50 minutes ago  
South Park - Fishing with Jimbo and Ned
Youtube JyJs7F27bVE
 
the voice of raisin
49 minutes ago  

jtown: [images.heb.com image 600x600]


yeah but "5 tons".  that's alot of beer
 
iron de havilland
48 minutes ago  

freakay: Weren't the doing a remake of dam busters?


Peter Jackson's had the rights for a while, and a Stephen Fry script, but it's been in development hell.

I remember hearing that because they had to change the name of the commanders dog uncomfortably named with the Latin word for "black."

It wasn't the Latin word for "black," Guy Gibson's dog was called the n-word.

/Wiki article says he was known to call it "Nigsy", so they might go with that for the remake.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
48 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 572x363]


May the good Lord take a likin' to ya, and blow you up real soon.
 
Mollari
47 minutes ago  

gaslight: You should also check out his book The Great Escape which differs more than somewhat from the film. Interestingly the book is in two parts, the escape of the 100 airmen and then the after war police investigation into the fifty who were shot after being captured.


Hollywood insisted in having Americans involved in the escape when in fact all of the American POWs in that camp were moved to another camp months before the escape.

As an aside James Coburn was a movie star, not an actor, so his Australian accent was beyond abysmal.
 
Archie Goodwin
41 minutes ago  

Cormee: OK, why weren't the birds evacuated?


Because birds aren't real.
 
Polish Hussar
40 minutes ago  

PunGent: HugeMistake: That seems an odd approach for a target as small as a ship. Was the theory that even if you didn't get a hit, you would swamp the cruiser?

Not sure about this one, but the RAF used them on the Tirpitz, iirc, while she was anchored in a fjord.  So, big ship, not moving = appropriate use of those munitions.  No direct hits, but even the near misses shifted her turbines off their mountings, keeping her from sortieing for additional months.


617 Squadron and No. 9 Squadron did score direct hits on Tirpitz with Tallboys eventually, and that's what finally destroyed the ship.  Operation Catechism:

"She was struck by two Tallboys that penetrated her armoured deck. One hit to the port of "Bruno" turret in the forward section of the ship but did not explode. The other was dropped by Tait's aircraft, struck the port side amidships near the tracks for the aircraft catapult, and exploded over the port boiler room. This explosion caused severe damage that resulted in extensive flooding, fires throughout the ship and a list of 15 to 20 degrees to port. Several other bombs detonated in the water near Tirpitz, which caused further damage to her hull and additional flooding. These explosions also created large craters below the ship, and blew away much of the gravel that had been dumped beneath her [to prevent capsizing]. Another Tallboy probably hit Tirpitz. The historian John Sweetman states that this bomb ricocheted off the side of the ship. William H. Garzke and Robert O. Dulin have written that it is likely to have penetrated the armoured deck near "Caesar" turret in the stern of the ship and started a fire near a powder or shell magazine."
 
Polish Hussar
34 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: ukexpat: WTF no audio - wanted to hear the boom. Well, it is the Grauniad after all.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
20 minutes ago  
Who's a good inappropriately named dog? You are!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack
6 minutes ago  

gaslight: You should also check out his book The Great Escape which differs more than somewhat from the film. Interestingly the book is in two parts, the escape of the 100 airmen and then the after war police investigation into the fifty who were shot after being captured.


I haven't read the book, but I knew a guy who was there (passed on now, sadly). He said he helped with the tunnel, but he and the other American POWs didn't participate in the escape. They thought the escapees were crazy. It was freezing, there was snow on the ground so they'd leave tracks... If I remember right, he said only two or three guys actually made it to freedom. The Germans shot everyone else.
 
TheMothership
1 minute ago  
Defusing via rapid disassembly.
 
