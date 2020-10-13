 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   We all going to die, V.2   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Vaccine, Vaccination, Health care, effective vaccine, advanced clinical trial, Northern states, COVID Tracking Project, new cases  
•       •       •

1301 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't you heard? Herd immunity is the official policy. This is by design. Murderers.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's going to disappear. One day - it's like a miracle - it will disappear."
-- Some Idiot.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've tried nothing and we're all out of ideas.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's 5,6,7 open up the pearly gates,,,whoopee we're all gonna die
Country Joe & The Fish Live I Feel Like I'm Fixin' To Die
Youtube Df42mY7Qaf0
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: The drugmaker said Tuesday that it didn't know immediately know whether the ill volunteer had received the vaccine candidate or a placebo, and that it had little information about the illness itself.

Triple-blind studies? Where's the deuce?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And it's going to be worse than before; with the low humidity of the winter months, the aerosolized droplets that carry the virus through the air will evaporate and shrink more. Smaller droplets are harder to filter out (making masks and filtration systems less effective) and also stay airborne much longer.

6 feet? Try 20 feet.
=Smidge=
/Invest in room humidifiers
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
voting for the death cult party results in deaths?? why didn't anyone warn us??
 
neeNHA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Got a $25 Walmart flu shot Saturday.

My biggest worry is the occasional plague rat on the bus.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Todd300: Haven't you heard? Herd immunity is the official policy. This is by design. Murderers.


Hurdy-Gurdy Man Murders Sheeple Immune to Herding from the Shepherd Who Was Not Was Heard by Intelligent Design is the name I'll scream at Donovan as he's desperately studying Dylan's chord arrangements for Baby Blue in Pennebaker's documentary Don't Look Back.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smidge204: And it's going to be worse than before; with the low humidity of the winter months, the aerosolized droplets that carry the virus through the air will evaporate and shrink more. Smaller droplets are harder to filter out (making masks and filtration systems less effective) and also stay airborne much longer.

6 feet? Try 20 feet.
=Smidge=
/Invest in room humidifiers


Indoors? Worse than AC?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
" Hunker down "
Stoppedreadingthere.jpg

Stupidass phrase is stupid.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smidge204: And it's going to be worse than before; with the low humidity of the winter months, the aerosolized droplets that carry the virus through the air will evaporate and shrink more. Smaller droplets are harder to filter out (making masks and filtration systems less effective) and also stay airborne much longer. 6 feet? Try 20 feet.
=Smidge= /Invest in room humidifiers


Hmm....interesting idea and it makes sense. I could use a humidifier anyways
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
US cases have been growing since mid-September.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We opened schools and infections went up, who could've seen that coming?
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OK, I know Trump is acting like a fascist, hates England, and has a loyal following of actual Nazis, but bringing back the V2 rocket is a bit much...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: US cases have been growing since mid-September.


Growing or accelerating?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: OK, I know Trump is acting like a fascist, hates England, and has a loyal following of actual Nazis, but bringing back the V2 rocket is a bit much...


And yet, that option is probably on the table.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: OK, I know Trump is acting like a fascist, hates England, and has a loyal following of actual Nazis, but bringing back the V2 rocket is a bit much...


The V2 used alcohol as fuel.  I'm ready.
 
gimlet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Open wide for your daily dose of fear.

/vote
 
LaChanz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gloom, Despair & Agony...
Youtube ZAAKPJEq1Ew
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
notjadedyet72
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LaChanz: [YouTube video: Gloom, Despair & Agony...]


That brings back childhood memories, thanks for the smile, Hee Haw was genuinely awesome at times!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Journalists keep writing about a second wave as if the first wave was done holding us down and underwater all this time.
 
Smidge204
‘’ less than a minute ago  

neeNHA: Indoors? Worse than AC?


ASHRAE recommends maintaining 40-50% relative humidity to limit the spread of COVID. Standard AC will struggle to get the RH below 40% in most cases, especially where outdoor air is deliberately introduced like in basically all commercial applications.

The first tactic ASHRAE recommends for fighting COVID is to increase outdoor air as much as possible, to dilute and flush the contaminated indoor air. During the summer in many places, outdoor air has fairly high humidity so there's basically no danger of dropping below 40% (though getting above 50% might be an issue)

In the winter, outdoor air RH is so low they don't even bother publishing wet bulb temperatures. Now you're introducing tons of dry outdoor air into spaces to flush the contaminated air, and heating it which lowers the RH even more. Public buildings are going to be dry as a desert, and I can imagine humidification systems being used just for comfort alone... and the science suggests you want it between 40-50% for optimal COVID (and other infectious diseases) mitigation.

I'm a consultant engineer who does commercial HVAC design, so most of my summer has been commercial and government clients asking about COVID mitigation strategies (lots of interest in UVGI systems in central air handlers...) This document is the most condensed source of information on the subject, with lots of additional references.https://www.ashrae.org/fil​e%20library/​technical%20resources/covid-19/ashrae-​scientific-c19-guidance.pdf

The broad consensus is:

- Increase OA ventilation as much as possible
- Increase filtration, MERV13 or better, using floor-level units if possible but also in central air systems
- Clean surfaces regularly to permanently remove anything that settles out of the air
- Use humidity control to maintain 40-50% RH

All this is on top of things we should do as individuals, such as wearing masks, limiting occupancy, maintaining distance, using barriers, washing hands etc etc etc...
=Smidge=
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.