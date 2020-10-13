 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Meanwhile in Michigan, a man yelling "(N-words) don't belong on this beach" attacked another man with a chain bike lock and broke his jaw at a state park. There are 4 eyewitness accounts   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Attack, Lee James Mouat Jr., Attack!, different witness perspectives, Young Black Teenagers, Bodily harm, Devin Freelon, witness accounts  
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That Jabroni really wants one of those lifetime appointments from this admin doesn't he?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
 /the comments
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

WickerNipple: /the comments


Oh man, Ray....I read the comments.

Dayum.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

WickerNipple: /the comments



I was looking for the first "but but.. Chicago.."
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

WickerNipple: /the comments


Jfc.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I just want to say, it's not impossible but, you don't regularly see this story from Alabama or Florida.... so...

Progress.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
taste't like saltines

Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.


Mmmm saltines
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait. There are beaches in Michigan?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
June 9.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump's new HHS secretary.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.


What was he defending himself against? He literally walked to his car unmolested and got the bike chain and walked back to the group.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the comments there. The defense lawyers there appeared just as quickly as they appear on Fark. The most amazing coincidence is how many people receive their GED in law at the same time they read a news article.

-------------------------------------​-​---
shastacola: Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.

What was he defending himself against? He literally walked to his car unmolested and got the bike chain and walked back to the group.

I think Brosephus may be referring to the other man defending himself.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: I read the comments there. The defense lawyers there appeared just as quickly as they appear on Fark. The most amazing coincidence is how many people receive their GED in law at the same time they read a news article.

--------------------------------------​---
shastacola: Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.

What was he defending himself against? He literally walked to his car unmolested and got the bike chain and walked back to the group.

I think Brosephus may be referring to the other man defending himself.


Then my bad. Sorry, it's hard to tell these days.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know if those black teens defended themselves and shot him they would all die in jail. As it is, they will just get dragged through the court system for years as they slowly realize black lives really don't matter, and the man that violently assaulted them will get off with a slap on the wrist. Final salt in the bloody wound? They will be demonized by half the country while their attacker is deified.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake people.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.

What was he defending himself against? He literally walked to his car unmolested and got the bike chain and walked back to the group.


I was referring to the teen who was assaulted. Some people ere seem to think that we black males don't have the same rights of self-defense including SYG laws. I'm not a violent person, and I was raised with the turn the other cheek mentality. The frequency of these attacks is making me rethink my upbringing.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four eyewitness accounts?  Sorry, I don't believe anything unless there are at least 5.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACB Majority Opinion: This was not a hate crime. Defendant freed immediately.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his fark right winger handle?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Wait. There are beaches in Michigan?


No, that's just what they erroneously call the shore of the filthy lakes.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, those six months in minimum security will suck.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: WickerNipple: /the comments

Oh man, Ray....I read the comments.

Dayum.


That's one of my local news affiliates.  I wish they didn't have a comments section.  Even a feel good story about a dog with three legs finding a home will have a comments section filled with racism and pro-Trump proclamations.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: shastacola: Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.

What was he defending himself against? He literally walked to his car unmolested and got the bike chain and walked back to the group.

I was referring to the teen who was assaulted. Some people ere seem to think that we black males don't have the same rights of self-defense including SYG laws. I'm not a violent person, and I was raised with the turn the other cheek mentality. The frequency of these attacks is making me rethink my upbringing.


If the victim turned the other cheek to this guy he would have been slapped with a bike lock again.
If I were on a jury I would have supported any means of self defense including lethal.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armed?  Beating up an unarmed teenager?  Hopefully Tough Guy Trumper will meet someone worthy of his prowess in prison...
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: I read the comments there. The defense lawyers there appeared just as quickly as they appear on Fark. The most amazing coincidence is how many people receive their GED in law at the same time they read a news article.

--------------------------------------​---
shastacola: Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.

What was he defending himself against? He literally walked to his car unmolested and got the bike chain and walked back to the group.

I think Brosephus may be referring to the other man defending himself.


Which, unfortunately, he did not act quickly enough to do.
This is why when you see the Nazis come marching - you shoot first.
You don't wait for them to shoot you, or firebomb your house.
It's time for the normal people to start shooting back - and may the Proud Boys, Boogaloos, Promise Keepers and all other similar subhuman scum fear for their worthless f**king lives the way they have made generations of innocent Americans fear them.
Let's not make Germany's mistake, and wait until it's too late.
 
The_Hound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let that farking racist white trash rot in jail.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I used to think this country needs to be split in two, red states and blue. Now I'm beginning to think it should be done county-by-county.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Hound: Let that farking racist white trash rot in jail.


In a perfect world we would handcuff him to a chair and let the victim and his family and friends beat him with a bike lock. And sue him.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Wait. There are beaches in Michigan?


This was likely a Huron side beach, which aren't as nice as the Lake Michigan beaches owing to the prevailing winds.  There aren't enough winds to churn the stone into good sand.  My only time on a Huron beach it was composed of river stones.  You could walk barefoot on it, but it's not really a nice beach per se.  I hear there are some closer to Detroit, but the sand has a lot of dirt in it.

Sleeping Bear and Warren Dunes on the Lake Michigan side are more popular owing to their large expanses of sand.  They're better than any beach I've been to on the Atlantic side of Florida.  Between those two and the Indiana Dunes, I can't think of a beach with a larger amount of sand.  Maybe Santa Rosa Beach in the Panhandle.  The beaches on the Georgia Isles (and South Carolina islands) get large too owing to large tides, but the sand is silty and hard and the water is gray.  On the plus side, they are about the only beaches that get larger every year because sand is being deposited and not taken away.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This man can suck it, racist piece of shiat.

but........  for the love of god no one wants to hear your music at the beach, on the train, in the subway, anywhere in public really.

/no excuse for the dude's behavior tho...
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Wait. There are beaches in Michigan?


i.imgur.comView Full Size


"Who the fark wants to see them?!"
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Derek Force: This man can suck it, racist piece of shiat.

but........  for the love of god no one wants to hear your music at the beach, on the train, in the subway, anywhere in public really.

/no excuse for the dude's behavior tho...


I do.  I like hearing people's music at the beach or park or whatever.  I might not like the music, but it's part of the sound of people enjoying themselves.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Wait. There are beaches in Michigan?


Fark user imageView Full Size



Don't know much about geography
Don't know much trigonometry
Don't know much about algebra
Don't know what a slide rule is for

But I do know one and one is two
And if this one could be with you
What a wonderful world this would be
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: foo monkey: Wait. There are beaches in Michigan?

This was likely a Huron side beach, which aren't as nice as the Lake Michigan beaches owing to the prevailing winds.  There aren't enough winds to churn the stone into good sand.  My only time on a Huron beach it was composed of river stones.  You could walk barefoot on it, but it's not really a nice beach per se.  I hear there are some closer to Detroit, but the sand has a lot of dirt in it.

Sleeping Bear and Warren Dunes on the Lake Michigan side are more popular owing to their large expanses of sand.  They're better than any beach I've been to on the Atlantic side of Florida.  Between those two and the Indiana Dunes, I can't think of a beach with a larger amount of sand.  Maybe Santa Rosa Beach in the Panhandle.  The beaches on the Georgia Isles (and South Carolina islands) get large too owing to large tides, but the sand is silty and hard and the water is gray.  On the plus side, they are about the only beaches that get larger every year because sand is being deposited and not taken away.


I probably should be clear that I'm only thinking of Eastern beaches.  I've been to Venice, Manhattan, and Ocean Beaches in SoCa along with taking the drive up Highway 1 to SF, and those are some really nice beaches all around.  I just haven't been out west in a decade.  All of my beach trips are in the Southeast right now.
 
chewd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Derek Force: but........  for the love of god no one wants to hear your music harley at the beach, on the train, in the subway, anywhere in public really.


One good turn deserves another.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Another locked up trumper before election day
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Derek Force: but........  for the love of god no one wants to hear your music at the beach, on the train, in the subway, anywhere in public really.


The beach is fine.  That's what people do at the beach.  Now, there are some beaches where you can expect not to hear music, but any beach near a major city is going to have music.  You might as well complain about the sand.

I remember going to the Dunes every Sunday before Memorial Day and seemingly everyone was blasting the Indy 500.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Wait. There are beaches in Michigan?


Oh yeah the lakes up there are pretty Great 👍
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcos P: foo monkey: Wait. There are beaches in Michigan?

Oh yeah the lakes up there are pretty Great 👍


Only one of them has a Superiority complex, though.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.


I mean, I understand the sentiment but honestly, a teenager on average is just not mature enough for a firearm. Sure, if these kids were armed, they would have been able to defend themselves against this unspeakable, unprovoked violent attack that could easily have killed one of them. I understand that concern and really am not unsympathetic to it. But at the end of the day, putting a pistol into the hands of a teenager is going to result in more innocent people getting killed, not fewer.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Wait. There are beaches in Michigan?


You do know Michigan is the one that is surrounded by the Great Lakes, right?
 
spleef420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.

I mean, I understand the sentiment but honestly, a teenager on average is just not mature enough for a firearm. Sure, if these kids were armed, they would have been able to defend themselves against this unspeakable, unprovoked violent attack that could easily have killed one of them. I understand that concern and really am not unsympathetic to it. But at the end of the day, putting a pistol into the hands of a teenager is going to result in more innocent people getting killed, not fewer.


Which is why the legal age to purchase a pistol is 21.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: You know if those black teens defended themselves and shot him they would all die in jail. As it is, they will just get dragged through the court system for years as they slowly realize black lives really don't matter, and the man that violently assaulted them will get off with a slap on the wrist. Final salt in the bloody wound? They will be demonized by half the country while their attacker is deified.


Why would you think they will get dragged through the court system?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Brosephus: shastacola: Brosephus: I would say something here, but there seems to be a few posters who take issue with my mindset of people having the right to defend themselves.  Some of us apparently don't have the rights that some of you have.

What was he defending himself against? He literally walked to his car unmolested and got the bike chain and walked back to the group.

I was referring to the teen who was assaulted. Some people ere seem to think that we black males don't have the same rights of self-defense including SYG laws. I'm not a violent person, and I was raised with the turn the other cheek mentality. The frequency of these attacks is making me rethink my upbringing.


Huh, and here I thought you had meant the guy committing the assault - hence my sarcastic response. Maybe it was because there were idiotic comments in the article suggesting the guy was simply defending himself. Of course, the teens should have the ability to defend themselves. I still do think that Michigan drawing the line for pistol ownership at 21 is a reasonable one, though.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Private_Citizen: You know if those black teens defended themselves and shot him they would all die in jail. As it is, they will just get dragged through the court system for years as they slowly realize black lives really don't matter, and the man that violently assaulted them will get off with a slap on the wrist. Final salt in the bloody wound? They will be demonized by half the country while their attacker is deified.

Why would you think they will get dragged through the court system?


Because a big part of any right-wing defense is to demonize the victims. They will be witnesses at every single hearing, and they will have their lives cross-examined as a way of making the actions of the racist justified.

/See also defense strategy for rapists.
 
The_Hound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: The_Hound: Let that farking racist white trash rot in jail.

In a perfect world we would handcuff him to a chair and let the victim and his family and friends beat him with a bike lock. And sue him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
clickondetroit.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
