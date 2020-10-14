 Skip to content
(9 News)   That Gravy Seal who got shot in Denver? Newly released video and photo shows him attacking a reporter and the guard who's sitting in jail right now   (9news.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dolloff was contracted through the company Pinkerton by 9NEWS. It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to contract private security to accompany staff at protests. Denver Police said in a tweet that Dolloff was "acting in a professional capacity as an armed security guard."

Pinkerton said it does not actually employ Dolloff - Pinkerton did not share the name of the company for which Dolloff worked.

The civil lawsuits over this one are gonna be spectacular.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

especially for an unlicensed shmuck with a gun
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How the turn tables.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Just the usual sub-sub-sub-contractor scenario, I suspect. He's probably his own LLC, contracted to a little security guard company, that Pinkerton pays to provide staff.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pinkertons? What is this, 1892?

Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

And Pinkerton itself only has 3 actual employees and $11.75 in the bank.
 
