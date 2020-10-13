 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Outbreak of Covid19 at a spin studio. People are mystified as they "followed all the rules" client screenings, extra distance, cleaning towels/equipment and masking before and after class. Wait, let go over that last part again   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Epidemiology, Subroutine, public health officials, Java, Medicine, Public health, Exercise, Covid-19 protocols  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fwiw.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, I needed a good laugh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like people don't understand respiration is heavier during exercise.

Man, no one gets to say I'm dumb no more.
Seems like half you out in the word are stupid idiots.
Man, come man.

And, all the damn cashiers are still talking way too much
Thank you for killing people's CEOs of America
 
CitizenReserveCorps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if I follow those rules at my heavy breathing and primal screaming dojo, we should be okay.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heat of the lungs kills the virus... right?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gyms are farked. Only the hardcore "have to be at the gym in 26 min" are going to ride a bike as fast as they can for an hour wearing a mask. The rest will let their membships lapse
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Gyms are farked. Only the hardcore "have to be at the gym in 26 min" are going to ride a bike as fast as they can for an hour wearing a mask. The rest will let their membships lapse


I sure did; and biatched up a storm when they wouldn't refund my money when it was mandated they stay closed.

Instead of the "gym in 26 minutes", it's now "outdoors riding my bike, and stopping at stop signs like a responsible person in 26 minutes".
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So they decided that 6 feet was sufficient to allow people to not wear masks.  Indoors in an enclosed room with people sweating and breathing hard the whole time.  For probably an hour.  With an airborne virus.

This is why I don't go to the gym.
 
NicoFinn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I stopped going. As soon as they opened back up I went to cardio class. "Ok everybody, you can take off your masks as soon as we start working out."

????

I left mine on the whole class. Never went back. What the heck?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wuh... the headline is a joke right?

*clicks article*

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gee, I wonder how the virus droplets got out and infected everyone.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.