(BBC-US)   Liverpool "risks being dragged back to the 1980s" by pandemic restrictions. You say this as if 2020 is somehow better than the heyday of Echo and the Bunnymen, The Icicle Works and Frankie Goes to Hollywood   (bbc.com) divider line
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The Bangles - Going Down to Liverpool
Youtube Zj7OJeyhq2Q
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Relax. Don't do it.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So of course the picture in TFA is a mural of The Beatles.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What was so wrong about the 80s? I mean besides the hair spray needed to maintain 'big hair'?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
aqua - back to the 80's lyrics
Youtube VftrOhWIeP0
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pudlians.
 
Zenith
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But they'd have no where to play to an audience so will have to retrain as IT consultants or summat
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Liverpool "risks being dragged back to the 1980s" by pandemic restrictions.

Spoken by someone who preferred 1665.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Killing Joke - Eighties
Youtube x1U1Ue_5kq8
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Whisper to a Scream" is sooooo appropriate for this year.
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Liverpool "risks being dragged back to the 1980s" by pandemic restrictions.

Spoken by someone who preferred 1665.



the Dick that hated being "dragged" back into the 80's is probably a trust fund baby.  the poor thing was too young to spend all the money he inherited from daddy.

the 80's were much better than today in every sense.  in the States, the rot we see today began in the Reagan 80's but didn't have time to fully kick in until the 90's and beyond.  the Internet was a big distraction from the rot in the 90's but it was still there.


yea, i was an adult in the 80's.
 
havocmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How about the Jesus and Mary Chain?
<They always seemed...>
They always seemed what? They always seemed really great is what they always seemed. They picked up where your precious Echo left off, and you're sitting around complaining about no more Echo albums.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [YouTube video: Killing Joke - Eighties]


Killing Joke is a much better choice. Echo an the Bunnymen weren't all bad (thunder rumbles was good). But for darks sake Spacemen 3 and The Jesus And May Chain are the gold standards from 1980s England

Spacemen 3 - 'Revolution'
Youtube qdQn7c62zHM
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Tyrosine: Liverpool "risks being dragged back to the 1980s" by pandemic restrictions.

Spoken by someone who preferred 1665.


the Dick that hated being "dragged" back into the 80's is probably a trust fund baby.  the poor thing was too young to spend all the money he inherited from daddy.

the 80's were much better than today in every sense.  in the States, the rot we see today began in the Reagan 80's but didn't have time to fully kick in until the 90's and beyond.  the Internet was a big distraction from the rot in the 90's but it was still there.


yea, i was an adult in the 80's.


I thought Reagan was the worst shiatweasel administration I'd ever live through. Little did I know he was just a stepping stone.

/I I im not your stepping stone
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
fark im down
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Linux_Yes: Tyrosine: Liverpool "risks being dragged back to the 1980s" by pandemic restrictions.

Spoken by someone who preferred 1665.


the Dick that hated being "dragged" back into the 80's is probably a trust fund baby.  the poor thing was too young to spend all the money he inherited from daddy.

the 80's were much better than today in every sense.  in the States, the rot we see today began in the Reagan 80's but didn't have time to fully kick in until the 90's and beyond.  the Internet was a big distraction from the rot in the 90's but it was still there.


yea, i was an adult in the 80's.

I thought Reagan was the worst shiatweasel administration I'd ever live through. Little did I know he was just a stepping stone.

/I I im not your stepping stone



yep, Mr. Actor's job was to shake hands, give grand speeches, and do whatever Don Regan (his wall street groomed chief of staff) and others told him to do.

Reagan would be considered a moderate democrat by today's reich wing republican party.  that is how far right those idiots have gone.

i remember the 80's well.  in the mid to late 80's i began to see disturbing trends  but didn't pay much attention since i was still pretty young (mid/late 20's)

today i know why i was see those disturbing trends.   i know the details now.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So I should quickly buy stock in leather, studs and mascara?
 
