(The Drive)   U.S. Navy refusing to allow a Sub-Base-Inside-a-Mountain Gap   (thedrive.com) divider line
14
448 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Oct 2020 at 2:30 AM



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also handy when you need to transfer the Ark of the Covenant.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War, war never changes

So much money put into fighting eachother excuse me "defending ourselves" instead solutions to improve the world for everyone
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that settles it, we are definitely the baddies now.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sure Musk or Bezos have a spare one lying around somewhere.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You'd think the "top secret" part was the selling feature, but apparently not.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One big cork in the entrance, and a percentage of the navy could be aging and fermenting in Norway.

Happy Birthday US Navy - 245 years old as of October 13
 
Stantz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: instead solutions to improve the world for everyone


Too easy and would mean giving something back to the people instead of spending all the money on ICBMs
 
fusillade762
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Donnie better not find out about this.
 
princhester
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just me or did the Bond theme start playing in your head when you opened that story and saw the picture?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Red October?
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good place for a subtug base, what with peak oil and all.
 
princhester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: You'd think the "top secret" part was the selling feature, but apparently not.


Presumably someone has decided that either or both of (a) the Russkies already know about it so what the hell, and/or (b) the US Navy is making a statement and wants the Russkies to know they are present.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would think a sub base closer to China would make a whole lot more sense.
 
