(Orlando Sentinel)   Going to Disney World but worried about protesters? Just pack your AR-15 and a backup 9mm handgun to get you safely through The Magic Kingdom   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd pack that anyways just going through Florida what with all the bath salts and FloridaMen.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Disney world seemed pretty safe when I went. If a red state American can't be safe there without packing heat then all is lost.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that's just common sense. You're in Florida.  It's full or flouridated Floridians.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude, if you're that farking paranoid, keep your butt in Palm Beach County.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We went to Disneyworld in the 90's. It was when Disney offered same sex benifits to it's workers when practically no one else was doing that. This Pissed off the Religious Right (aholes)...who set up protest signs outside the entrance....and also rented biplanes that dragged message banners. "God Hates F333g" kinda messages.


This was the back ground when we checked in at Contemporary. My SO was a fresh off the boat Marine...had the hat, had the muscles, had the T-Shirt.
And I was 'Bama as fark.

We're checking in and the guy looks at the reservation...then looks at Us...and says "oh....I see they have you two guys booked into a King Suite....will that be two queens then?"
Without missing a beat I say in my best 'bama accent "YEAH, But we still want the King Bed"

He turns red and falls all over himself apologizing...disappears for a few moments and comes back with
"Well, I have you upgraded to a King Suite with a MK view on the concierge level"
When we get checked in there's note from the manager and a fruit basket in the room.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Disney world seemed pretty safe when I went. If a red state American can't be safe there without packing heat then all is lost.


Youre missing the point. Red State America Man is scared of everything, and the AR15 was sold to him as a cure all for all his fears. Fears, ironically, sold to him by those who sold him the AR15.

Every AR15 should come with a klonopin
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can you blame him, what with all the Muricans packing guns the days?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you are worried that much about The Orlando Protests...
...why are you in Orlando?

Go back to the part of Florida you came from, tourist... wait...
Is he a "tourist" if he traveled from another part of the same state?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Totally missing the point. The ar and the 9mm are for "its a small world"...
 
fusillade762
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remind me again how many people have been killed by social justice protesters?
 
Gotfire
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imagine this is your life.
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I linda feel bad for people who are this afraid. Kinda.
 
wantingout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
just another day in the fishbowl. American is pretty much just a deluded fantasy land at this point.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Attach brain slugs to them.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sean Baker's The Florida Project (2017)
Wendigogo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chawco: I linda feel bad for people who are this afraid. Kinda.


Well, Linda, that is understandable.
 
lincoln65
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

flemardo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Sean Baker's The Florida Project (2017)
Horrible movie. I kept expecting a plot that would go somewhere. It was like they were "Oh crap, it's too long and we didn't really take it anywhere and we don't have an ending. Screw it, let's just have the kids run a bunch and throw it in the can."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I WILL NOT LIVE IN FEAR
