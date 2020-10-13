 Skip to content
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Now you know where that lost sock went   (fox16.com) divider line
11
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Phase 1: Steal socks
Phase 2: ?
Phase 3: Profit
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Found some footage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Phase 1: Steal socks
Phase 2: ?
Phase 3: Profit


I was going to say that. I guess great minds think alike.


Is she that desperate for clothes? If so, I hope they were clean.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought they went to Narnia.

Socks Go To Narnia
Youtube HJ-Z2aq-UR8
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Laundry thieves are the worst. Next time, I hope she remembers to steal a straitjacket.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
BUT, THAT'S MY CUM SOCK!!!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 465x600]


give me back my sock damnit!
 
crinz83
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
never mind the sock, what the f happened to my shaker of salt?
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hate that sock thief........so now I buy only 1 type of sock colour period!!!!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And I thought the Red Hot Chili Peppers stole them for a gig when they played in my town.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.