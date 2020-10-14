 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Man goes on four day crime spree, looks exhausted   (abc15.com) divider line
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh well he'll get plenty of rest in prison/jail if he can sleep last the yellin & screamin in there.....

I only know cause I watch those jail shows on cable TV.......
 
portnoyd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
GTA VI is over the top.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mirtine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn. That was some four days. I want to be his defense counsel. Clearly, each crime was separate and should be tried separately lest the jury be prejudiced by the fact that this gentlemen is a dumb as a box of hammers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Guillermo "President of the Chess Club" Reyes
 
