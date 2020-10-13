 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Government orders all one million COVID patients be executed immediately. That mask mandate doesn't sound so bad now, does it?   (thehill.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of the fur coats?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(
 
bubbaloo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Won't someone think of the fur coats?


Happy Prime Day
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm, that's gonna make a lot of tacos!
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"They're probably about to let us go."

"Lets try that new tapas place on the way home."
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So THAT'S why Minerva Mink won't be returning in the Animaniacs reboot.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know who else executed a Minsk offensive on his way to a broader goal?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: So THAT'S why Minerva Mink won't be returning in the Animaniacs reboot.


She wasn't all that great of a character anyway.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They can't just keep them in a stadium or something for two weeks? I can't believe they need to execute 1 million of anything.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Won't someone think of the fur coats?


If they're killing them, can't you still make coats?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Animaniacs sure got weird.
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's been said many times that there is no low for this administration. I didn't expect them to openly execute a million people, not just yet anyway, but expected snark involving a Trump tantrum Tweet where he threatened the VA wouldn't treat patients and the Fed would in no way fund treatment of patients unless some outrageous demand was met.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: MattytheMouse: So THAT'S why Minerva Mink won't be returning in the Animaniacs reboot.

She wasn't all that great of a character anyway.


Real talk: I agree.

I've been having to constantly explain to reactionary furries, that no, Minerva isn't being removed because she's "not PC." She's being removed because the only thing we remember we her for is being furry bait, and the role the creators had intended for her was fulfilled better by every other lady character on the show.

That being said...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Algebrat: You know who else executed a Minsk offensive on his way to a broader goal?


Rochelle Rochelle?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: BizarreMan: Won't someone think of the fur coats?

If they're killing them, can't you still make coats?


Too soon for good, thick, winter pelts.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
one million

Unimpressed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think the take away from this thread is, so long as our comedy GILF, Slappy Squirrel is in the Animaniacs reboot, everything will be alright.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I genuinely expected this to be about Arkansas or Kentucky as a means to "get rid of it and get back to work".

We live in Poe's law now.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's been a long journey.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You killed Mink, you bastard!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: gozar_the_destroyer: MattytheMouse: So THAT'S why Minerva Mink won't be returning in the Animaniacs reboot.

She wasn't all that great of a character anyway.

Real talk: I agree.

I've been having to constantly explain to reactionary furries, that no, Minerva isn't being removed because she's "not PC." She's being removed because the only thing we remember we her for is being furry bait, and the role the creators had intended for her was fulfilled better by every other lady character on the show.

That being said...
[Fark user image 425x318]


I'll be in my cage.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Off to the rescue!!!

dvdtalk.comView Full Size
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who else saw this headline and expected to be met with a deranged Trump tweet.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's sad that we still farm animals strictly for their fur. And when I said sad, I mean sick.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While fur is taboo in the west I'm certain those pelts will be made into garments for sale in other parts of the world. It would be nice if some of those end-use consumers caught a case of the hoax, no?

/sux to be you, sweatshop garment workers
 
snodoubt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone else think it was going to be an actual tweet from trump?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure some fur farmers will find a way to weasel out of this one.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just assumed this was about China's efforts to "control the spread of the virus" among the dissenting class in Hong Kong when I saw the headline. Turns out it's the Dutch slightly accelerating the inevitable execution of a few furry critters. It's kinda sad, but not as sad as it was for the millions of those already made into high end accessories over the years that didn't get so much as a mention on Fark.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, while I'm on the topic of disturbingly hot cartoon animals, how about that Miss Cougar from Looney Tunes?
New Looney Tunes | Pizza Delivery For Miss Cougar | Boomerang UK
Youtube ooot4v2TV84
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x360]
"They're probably about to let us go."

"Lets try that new tapas place on the way home."



I laughed, but also feel slightly sad.
 
wantingout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And if that actually happened half the population would blindly support the decision.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok, but how?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: dothemath: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x360]
"They're probably about to let us go."

"Lets try that new tapas place on the way home."


I laughed, but also feel slightly sad.


Same. Also feel sad that they all get murdered anyway.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I figured this would be some leak from Best Korea.

Well, sucks for the mink, but they were already going to be killed. Worst part is that it's probably going to drive up prices on mink clothing, and then you get a criminal element involved.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 Sure, the pandemic was awful. A lot of people died. But the survivors got really cheap fur coats so there's that.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Turns out it's the Dutch slightly accelerating the inevitable execution of a few furry critters.


Also turns out that you still manage to be wrong about everything.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: Who else saw this headline and expected to be met with a deranged Trump tweet.


Yeah, kind of surprised he didn't shoot the cruise ship passengers he was so upset about.

Well, not personally, but you know what I mean.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, executing the corona infected is a productive way to eliminate the virus.  I demand we start human trials on this new development.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, executing the corona infected is a productive way to eliminate the virus.  I demand we start human trials on this new development.


We are. It's called "herd immunity".
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: gozar_the_destroyer: MattytheMouse: So THAT'S why Minerva Mink won't be returning in the Animaniacs reboot.

She wasn't all that great of a character anyway.

Real talk: I agree.

I've been having to constantly explain to reactionary furries, that no, Minerva isn't being removed because she's "not PC." She's being removed because the only thing we remember we her for is being furry bait, and the role the creators had intended for her was fulfilled better by every other lady character on the show.

That being said...
[Fark user image 425x318]


Wait what, they're rebooting Animaniacs?!?!?!

Maybe 2020 ain't so bad after all!
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jimjays: I didn't expect them to openly execute a million people, not just yet anyway, but expected snark involving a Trump tantrum Tweet


VanillaEnvelope: Who else saw this headline and expected to be met with a deranged Trump tweet.


snodoubt: Anyone else think it was going to be an actual tweet from trump?


Anybody else expect the above bold predictions?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So much for socialised medicine. Similar death panels coming to America soon, care of Commissar Biden.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Ice Queen: MattytheMouse: gozar_the_destroyer: MattytheMouse: So THAT'S why Minerva Mink won't be returning in the Animaniacs reboot.

She wasn't all that great of a character anyway.

Real talk: I agree.

I've been having to constantly explain to reactionary furries, that no, Minerva isn't being removed because she's "not PC." She's being removed because the only thing we remember we her for is being furry bait, and the role the creators had intended for her was fulfilled better by every other lady character on the show.

That being said...
[Fark user image 425x318]

Wait what, they're rebooting Animaniacs?!?!?!

Maybe 2020 ain't so bad after all!


Yep! They come out next month!
Animaniacs Jurassic Park Clip | A Hulu Original
Youtube Mh_vASjvYQE
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Commissar Biden.


Alles klar?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thepeterd: So much for socialised medicine. Similar death panels coming to America soon, care of Commissar Biden.


Man, I've been off-topic the whole thread, talking about how I'm horny for cartoon characters... And the things I've posted still isn't as stupid as your post.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MattytheMouse: The Ice Queen: MattytheMouse: gozar_the_destroyer: MattytheMouse: So THAT'S why Minerva Mink won't be returning in the Animaniacs reboot.

She wasn't all that great of a character anyway.

Real talk: I agree.

I've been having to constantly explain to reactionary furries, that no, Minerva isn't being removed because she's "not PC." She's being removed because the only thing we remember we her for is being furry bait, and the role the creators had intended for her was fulfilled better by every other lady character on the show.

That being said...
[Fark user image 425x318]

Wait what, they're rebooting Animaniacs?!?!?!

Maybe 2020 ain't so bad after all!

Yep! They come out next month!
[YouTube video: Animaniacs Jurassic Park Clip | A Hulu Original]


What? You tell me this great news and now I have to wait a month?

Tease.
 
