(Mirror.co.uk)   Despite their age difference, a 31-year-old student is dating a 72-year-old grandfather of two, and claims she's having the best sex of her life once she can wake him up   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the second time today I can say:  "The sex is like jamming a marshmallow into a coinslot"./I am not subby
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of may-Christmas relationships going on today on Fark.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised, Viagra works 4 hours at a time.
 
levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
72? I thought Maury Povich was 81.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused about the genders here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The have so much in common...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Like soup.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever floats your boat, I guess.
 
listernine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have sex almost every night.  Almost on Monday, almost on Tuesday, almost on Odinsday, etc, etc.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this a bunch at university.
Some person or another got interested in her or his professor and then they ended up having very long term relationships where everybody was happy.
*shrug* different strokes for different folks I guess.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I'm confused about the genders here.

[Fark user image image 615x462]


http://menwholooklikeoldlesbians.blog​s​pot.com/

Shame they stopped updating.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad was 18 years older than my mom, that cradlerobbing son of a biatch, so I'm getting a kick out of this article.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


/not 72
//also not 31
//stuck in the middle
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

listernine: They have sex almost every night.  Almost on Monday, almost on Tuesday, almost on Odinsday, etc, etc.


I read that in Groucho Marx's voice.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some women look for safety with a father/grandfather figure.According to the article she has tried multiple times. She isn't going to tell him that though.
She is going to try and make him happy.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a series of Flash Fiction stories I did a few years ago (except the Male character was in his mid 60s),

I've known a few couples where this worked. The lady is old enough to choose.
 
digmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I'm confused about the genders here.

[Fark user image 615x462]


Also confused about who is the 72-year-old in that picture. That's a rough 31 either way.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: The have so much in common...

[Fark user image 480x360]

/Like soup.


Well, at least I checked the thread before posting the same pic

//We can not talk or talk forever. And still find things to not talk about.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ronnie the limo driver's fiance is early 30's and he's over 70. They claim to have sex just about every night.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake him up or get him up? I love the English language and it's entendres.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure you are, sweetheart. Yeah, you're having "great" sex with the 72-year-old, and I'm really porn legend Sasha Gray masquerading as a mild-mannered Farkette. That gets you not one, but THREE disbelieving J-Laws.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My buddy married his drama teacher...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only is this not awkward, it's not news.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
take out your false teeth momma. i wanna suck on yo gums.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow I wish I was old and rich, and then I think--- no way to I want to deal with old people issues before I eventually have to.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 stages of a mans life

Tri weekly
Try weekly
Try weakly
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope those two lesbians are very happy together.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
31 year old student, she better be going for a doctorate.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girlfriends Game Night - SNL
Youtube lO9Fk2mjhbw
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Georgette seems to have aged VERY well.....
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: take out your false teeth momma. i wanna suck on yo gums.


Is there some way to delete someone else's post?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, Squeaky Fromme servicing George Spahn when the latter was 80+ kind of set the bar, one would think. :P
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When you have lemons... you know the saying.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean it could be her best ever.  There are a lot of people out there that don't have good sex.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The rings are super cute tho
 
Bad bit in the bit bucket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: When you have lemons... you know the saying.


Have a Lemon Party?
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: When you have lemons... you know the saying.



lemonparty.org   ?
 
flondrix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They don't call them dirty old men for nothing.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She's having the Best Sex of Her Life!*

*Until she gets home
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: When you have lemons... you know the saying.


It isn't a Lemon Party without old Dick
Youtube v-bvHlb2Fe8
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: My dad was 18 years older than my mom, that cradlerobbing son of a biatch, so I'm getting a kick out of this article.


Yeah I remember when I was in college and one of my classmates left to go home to his dad's 75th birthday party...
 
suid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
static.turbosquid.comView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

digmar: Badmoodman: I'm confused about the genders here.

[Fark user image 615x462]

Also confused about who is the 72-year-old in that picture. That's a rough 31 either way.


Not at all surprised nobody has given her (whichever one she is) a proper shag to this point.
 
ansius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's looking pretty good at 72 and they look happy.

I love articles like this - it's all about getting the British moral middle classes to "tut tut" at others.

Or perhaps even to "tsk"
 
flondrix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

digmar: Badmoodman: I'm confused about the genders here.

[Fark user image 615x462]

Also confused about who is the 72-year-old in that picture. That's a rough 31 either way.


You are calling this a rough 31?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not 72, but would gladly lie about my age for a date with her.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
flondrix:You are calling this a rough 31?
[Fark user image 334x539]

[Fark user image 500x395]

/Not 72, but would gladly lie about my age for a date with her.

Looks like a dude.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, she got a look at his bank book then?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fat boy: 3 stages of a mans life

Tri weekly
Try weekly
Try weakly


I always thought it was: pooping, guns, sex, guns, pooping
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
#oldmangoals
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abox: flondrix:You are calling this a rough 31?
[Fark user image 334x539]

[Fark user image 500x395]

/Not 72, but would gladly lie about my age for a date with her.

Looks like a dude.


not judging,
side by each, makes KDLang look smokin hot
 
